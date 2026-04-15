Investing in FDs via digital platforms offers wider choice, easy access

Access to multiple lenders

These platforms make FD investing seamless and accessible. They allow investors to compare offerings across multiple banks and corporates at one place.

“Investors can discover, compare, invest in, and manage fixed deposits end-to-end through a single digital interface,” says Saurabh Jain, cofounder & CEO, Stable Money. They can check interest rates, tenure options, and issuer details.

Diversification across institutions becomes possible instead of having to concentrate deposits with a single bank.

“Platforms also improve access to smaller institutions, particularly small finance banks (SFBs), in regions beyond those where they have a branch presence,” says Jain.

Behavioural and other risks

Some risks could arise from investor behaviour. They may focus too heavily on the displayed interest rate and choose the highest-return option without adequately considering risk, especially in corporate deposits. Investors may also fail to factor in important terms of a deposit, such as the conditions for premature withdrawal.

Who regulates these platforms

These platforms are primarily facilitators. “The FDs are issued by the respective banks which fall under the purview of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),” says Mohit Mehra, vice president, primary markets & payments, Zerodha.

Jain says these deposits will enjoy insurance cover of up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank thro­ugh the Deposit Insurance and Cre­dit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

Financial planners, however, are of the view that regulatory oversight is confusing because the different instruments offered by them fall under different regulators. “Deposits are regulated by the RBI. But some of these platforms also offer mutual funds that are regulated by Sebi,” says Vishal Dhawan, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

For investors seeking redress, the bank will address issues related to the deposit itself. If the bank does not address their concern, investors may escalate their complaint to the banking ombudsman.

“The platform can address transaction-related or operational queries,” says Mehra.

Selecting a platform

Investors should assess the reliability of the platform. “Go with a known name you are comfortable with,” says Arnav Pandya, founder, Moneyeduschool. Deepesh Rag­haw, a Sebi-registered investment advisor, also suggests going with one of the more established platforms. Platform selection should also depend on interface quality, operational reliability, the range of deposits available, and whether investors want products beyond FDs.

Buy FDs for predictability

An FD suits investors whose primary objective is certainty of return and capital protection. “They can offer decent post-tax returns to investors in the lower tax brackets,” says Dhawan.

Taxation is an issue. “Their post-tax return will not beat inflation, and will be quite low for those in the higher tax brackets,” says Pandya. Many investors nowadays gravitate towards FDs of SFBs for higher returns. “In theory, SFBs carry a higher risk of failure than large scheduled commercial banks, even if that risk is not expected to materialise easily,” says Raghaw. Dhawan suggests that allocation to SFBs’ FDs should not exceed 20 per cent of total FD allocation.