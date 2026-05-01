Investing in NCDs: Assess credit ratings and financials, diversify holdings

Rising retail interest

Retail participation in NCDs has risen over the past year. The growth of tech-enabled bond platforms, subdued equity returns, and increased volatility in equities and gold have pushed investors towards bonds that offer stable and predictable income.

Supportive regulations have strengthened the ecosystem. “Secondary market trades in corporate bonds jumped to 28.42 lakh in 2025–26 (FY26) from 11.91 lakh in FY25,” says Vishal Goenka, co-founder, Indiabonds.com.

Pros and cons

NCDs offer regular and predictable returns, often higher than traditional options such as FDs.

“They also help diversify portfolios by adding a relatively low-volatility fixed-income component, making them an effective tool for capital preservation,” says Goenka.

However, NCDs also carry several risks. Credit or default risk remains the biggest concern, as the issuer may fail to pay interest or repay the principal. This risk rises when investors concentrate their exposure in a single issuer.

Liquidity can be limited in many NCDs, which can make an early exit difficult without taking a discount.

“NCDs are sensitive to interest-rate changes — rising rates can reduce their market value. Periodic coupons create reinvestment risk if rates fall. Entry and exit costs can further erode returns, particularly due to wide bid-ask spreads in thinly traded securities. In short, unlike FDs, exiting NCDs before maturity can lead to losses,” says Abhishek Bisen, head of fixed income, Kotak Mutual Fund.

Checks before you invest

Goenka advises investors to buy only through Sebi-regulated platforms and avoid unlisted NCDs because they have limited oversight and disclosure.

“Assess the issuer’s financials and credit ratings rather than chasing high yields, as higher returns usually come with higher risk,” says Goenka.

Investors must also assess the structure and covenants, such as whether the NCD is secured (backed by collateral) or unsecured, and its seniority.

“Review the liquidity track record of similar issuances, as low trading volumes can make exit difficult. Above all, avoid concentration — diversification is key to managing risk in NCD investments,” says Bisen.

Read credit ratings with care

AAA and AA ratings are considered relatively safe. Ratings from A to BBB indicate higher risk and may suit investors seeking higher returns, provided they can assess company fundamentals.

“Instruments rated BBB- and below should be avoided by most retail investors, as they carry significant equity-like risk that may not be adequately understood or priced,” says Goenka.

Ratings, however, depend on available information and can lag reality, especially during periods of stress. Even highly rated issuers have defaulted, as seen in past cases such as Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS).

Look out for warning signs in an issuer’s financials. These include rising leverage, reliance on short-term funding for long-term assets, aggressive growth without adequate capital, frequent rating changes, and a weak sector outlook.

Match coupon, tenure, and cash-flow needs

Focusing only on the coupon rate can be a mistake. Coupon frequency should match the investor’s cash-flow needs. Investors who need monthly income should opt for monthly payouts, while those seeking long-term compounding should consider the cumulative option. Tenure should also match the investment horizon, as exiting early can be difficult in a relatively illiquid secondary market.

“Secured NCDs are preferable, as unsecured ones carry higher default risk but offer only a marginal yield premium. Choose listed NCDs to retain some liquidity, even though secondary market volumes can be limited,” says Nikunj Saraf, chief executive officer (CEO), Choice Wealth.

Who should consider NCDs

NCDs suit investors, typically in the 30–55 age group, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) who seek better returns than FDs while staying within a structured fixed-income strategy.

“Sticking to AAA/AA+ rated, secured issuers can offer relatively stable returns,” says Saraf.

Retirees and conservative investors can consider limited exposure, choose highly rated secured issuers, and opt for regular payouts.

“NCDs are not suitable for those chasing high yields without understanding risks or for investors needing quick liquidity. Higher-yield options may be considered selectively, but only after a careful evaluation of the issuer’s fundamentals,” says Saraf.

Tax rules for NCD returns

Interest income from listed NCDs is taxed as “income from other sources” at the investor’s applicable slab rate. “For cumulative NCDs, where interest is paid at maturity, however, the entire interest is taxed at maturity based on the investor’s tax slab,” says Saraf.

Tax deducted at source (TDS) of 10 per cent applies if annual interest exceeds ₹10,000.

“Capital gains depend on the holding period: Gains on NCDs held for more than 12 months are treated as long-term capital gains (LTCG) and taxed at 12.5 per cent without indexation, while those held for 12 months or less are classified as short-term capital gains (STCG) and taxed at the investor’s slab rate,” says Thomas Stephen, director and head, preferred, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

Dos and don’ts for new investors

New investors should first check the issuer’s credit rating. Higher ratings indicate stronger repayment ability. AAA-rated NCDs are preferable for risk-averse investors.

“Understand how the company plans to use the funds raised, as this helps assess its capacity to service interest and repay principal,” says Stephen.

Finally, consider alternatives. “For most retail investors, especially risk-averse ones, allocating to well-managed debt mutual funds or target maturity funds is often a safer approach, offering diversification, professional credit assessment, and better liquidity compared to picking individual NCDs,” says Bisen.