Messages promising “double/triple your money” or fixed daily returns are now common on WhatsApp, Telegram and even social media ads. The format keeps changing but the idea stays the same, which is to make the offer sound simple, urgent and risk-free.

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scams operate and what to do if you get caught can help you avoid serious losses. The problem is that real investments don’t work like this. Returns are never guaranteed when markets are involved. Most people realise something is wrong only when they try to withdraw money and face delays or excuses. Knowing how theseoperate and what to do if you get caught can help you avoid serious losses.

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Red flags missed

Most scams don’t begin with large amounts. They usually start small and build trust step by step.

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A typical sequence looks like this:

You are added to a group or contacted with an “opportunity”.

You see various screenshots of profits or success stories

You invest a small amount

You are shown returns, sometimes even allowed to withdraw a small sum

You are then encouraged to invest more

That early small win is often used to build confidence. Once that amount increases, withdrawals stop, or conditions start changing.

Urgency or pressure: Statements like “last slot” or “only today” are meant to rush you.

Unknown apps or platforms: Most scams use apps that look real but are not regulated.

Fixed or guaranteed high returns: In real investing, higher returns always come with risk. There is no exception.

Payments to personal accounts or random UPI IDs: Legitimate firms usually use verified business accounts.

No proper registration: In India, many investment intermediaries are registered with Sebi (the market regulator). If you cannot verify this, pause.

A simple rule helps: If the return sounds fixed and unusually high, take a step back.

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What to do immediately: Freeze exposure, report fast and preserve records

If you suspect something is wrong, timing matters. Acting early can significantly improve your chances of limiting damage.

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Act immediately

Stop sending any further money

Do not follow additional instructions from the scammer

Take screenshots of chats, transactions, and app details

Report quickly

Call the national cybercrime helpline (1930) as soon as possible

Inform your bank or payment app and request that they block or flag the transaction

File a complaint on the official cybercrime reporting portal

There is often a short window, sometimes called a “golden hour”, when action can help freeze the funds before they are moved.

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Keep your records intact

Do not delete anything yet. Save:

Transaction IDs (Numbers for UPI payments)

Phone numbers, links, and app details

Screenshots of promises or return claims

These details help authorities track the transaction trail.

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How to protect devices, accounts, apps, and payment habits after the incident?

Even after reporting, you need to secure your accounts. In some cases, scammers may try again or share your details.

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Secure your accounts

Change passwords for:

Email accounts

Banking and payment apps

Enable two-factor authentication: This means an extra layer of security, usually an OTP or app-based approval.

Check your device and apps

Delete unknown or suspicious apps

Remove apps that were installed through links

Avoid giving remote access to your phone or laptop

If you suspect serious issues, resetting the device is safer.

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Fix payment habits going forward

Do not scan QR codes to receive money (QR codes are used to send money, not receive it)

Avoid clicking links from unknown messages

Verify any investment through official websites, not shared links

A quick checklist to stay safe

No genuine investment guarantees high returns

Always verify registration (for example, through official regulator websites)

Do not act under pressure

Never share OTPs or sensitive details

When in doubt, pause before making any payment

FAQs

What should be done in the first few minutes after spotting fraud?

Stop all further transactions and immediately call the cybercrime helpline (1930). Inform your bank or payment app to block or flag the transaction. Acting quickly improves the chances of limiting losses.

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Which helplines or authorities should be informed first?

Start with your bank or payment app to prevent further transactions. Then report the case to the national cybercrime helpline (1930) and file a complaint on the official cybercrime portal.

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Can money be recovered, and what records strengthen the case?

Recovery usually depends on how quickly the fraud is reported and whether the funds can be traced. Keeping transaction IDs, payment details, and screenshots of communication helps strengthen your case.

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How can similar fraud be prevented across links, QR codes, apps, or requests?

You should avoid clicking on unknown links, scanning suspicious QR codes, or installing apps from unofficial sources. Always verify investment opportunities independently and avoid sharing any private and sensitive information like OTPs or passwords.