Investor money swings back to equities as gold ETF craze cools in February

Investor money appears to be rotating back into equities after a brief shift toward precious metals earlier this year, with equity mutual funds recording stronger inflows in February even as demand for gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) cooled.

According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), equity-oriented mutual funds attracted net inflows of ₹25,978 crore in February, up from ₹24,029 crore in January, signalling sustained investor confidence in equities despite market volatility.The inflows came even as benchmark indices declined during the month, with the Sensex slipping about 1.2% and the Nifty falling 0.6%, indicating that investors largely stayed invested rather than reacting to short-term market fluctuations.

"Equity-oriented mutual fund categories recorded net inflows of Rs 25,978 crore in February 2026, marking an improvement over the Rs 24,029 crore recorded in January, suggesting that investor participation remained resilient despite intermittent market volatility and global uncertainties. The steady inflow trend continues to be supported by strong systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions and sustained confidence among domestic investors in the long-term growth prospects of Indian equities," said Himanshu Srivastava, Principal Research, Morningstar Investment Research India.

Among equity categories, flexi-cap funds once again led inflows, attracting Rs 6,925 crore. Mid-cap and small-cap funds followed with Rs 4,003 crore and Rs 3,881 crore, respectively, reflecting continued investor interest in growth-oriented segments.

"This indicates that investors continued to selectively allocate towards higher-growth segments despite valuation concerns, possibly taking advantage of recent market corrections," said Srivastava.

Large-cap funds also saw improved traction, recording inflows of Rs 2,112 crore.

At the same time, sectoral and thematic funds also witnessed a surge in inflows to about Rs 2,987 crore. But that was largely due to the launch of 6 new funds which cumulatively garnered net assets worth Rs 3,560 crore. This indicates that many of the existing funds have not been able to garner net inflows.

Hybrid schemes continued to see healthy participation as well. The category recorded net inflows of Rs 11,983 crore, with multi-asset allocation funds accounting for the bulk at Rs 8,476 crore.

Systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows dipped slightly to Rs 29,845 crore in February from Rs 31,002 crore in January. However, the decline appears largely technical rather than behavioural.

"On the other hand, focused funds and value/contra strategies saw moderation in flows, while dividend yield funds also witnessed a decline, indicating some rotation in investor preferences toward broader or more opportunistic strategies. The ELSS category continued to witness net outflows, which is typical outside the peak tax-saving season," said Srivastava.

Precious metal ETFs lose momentum

While equities attracted fresh inflows, demand for precious metal ETFs weakened during the month.

Gold ETFs, which had seen a sharp surge in January amid geopolitical tensions and rising gold prices, recorded a significant moderation in inflows in February. Silver ETFs fared even worse, posting net outflows as price volatility weighed on investor sentiment.

"Silver funds delivered an average return of -17 per cent in February after rising 40.08 per cent in January 2026 and 38.32 per cent in December 2025. Gold funds declined by an average of 2.7 per cent in February, compared with a gain of 22.30 per cent in January," shows data analysed by Value Research.

In January, precious metal ETFs had briefly rivalled equities for investor money, with gold ETF inflows reaching around ₹24,000 crore, nearly matching flows into equity mutual funds.

The shift in February therefore suggests a partial reversal of that trend, as investors recalibrated their portfolios after the surge in precious metals.

"The moderation in inflows was likely due to some profit-booking by investors. January’s unusually strong number also likely reflected start-of-year allocations and portfolio rebalancing, making February’s figure look softer on a sequential basis.

Nevertheless, inflows remained firmly positive, underscoring gold’s enduring appeal amid heightened market volatility and ongoing geopolitical risks. Gold ETFs continue to benefit from their role as portfolio diversifiers and their convenience, liquidity, and transparency as a means of gaining exposure to the metal. The trend indicates that gold is increasingly being utilized not just for tactical purposes but also as a strategic component in investor portfolios," said Nehal Meshram, Senior Analyst – Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India.

Market volatility reshaping asset allocation

The latest flow data reflects how investors are adjusting allocations across asset classes as markets navigate global uncertainties.

Earlier this year, the surge in gold ETF investments coincided with strong gains in gold prices and heightened geopolitical risks, prompting investors to seek safer assets.

However, the rebound in equity fund inflows suggests that investors are not abandoning equities but are instead balancing portfolios between growth and defensive assets.

"While SIP inflows moderated slightly to around ₹29,845 crore, they remain at elevated levels, reflecting investors’ continued commitment to disciplined, long-term investing despite near-term market volatility.

Overall, the trend reinforces a key shift in investor behaviour: rather than timing markets, investors are increasingly building diversified portfolios across equity, debt, and alternative assets, which is a healthy sign for the long-term evolution of the mutual fund industry," said Kartik Jain, MD & CEO, Shriram AMC.