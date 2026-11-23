India's job market is expected to see a broader recovery in 2027, with consumer electronics, retail and non-profit organisations emerging as the top hiring industries, while technology, human resources and senior management roles are projected to lead functional demand.

According to the foundit Insights Tracker's Annual Hiring Trends 2026 report, overall hiring activity is forecast to grow 8.2% in 2027, with an estimated 1.38 crore jobs to be added during the year. This compares with 3% growth recorded in 2026.

Consumer electronics, retail and non-profit organisations are each expected to record hiring growth of around 14%, followed by real estate at 13% and manufacturing at 12%. Healthcare and pharmaceuticals are projected to grow 11%, while logistics and transportation and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) are expected to expand 10% each.

The hiring recovery is also expected to spread beyond traditional employment hubs. Coimbatore is projected to record the highest city-level growth at 13%, followed by Bengaluru at 11% and Hyderabad at 10%.

Consumer electronics is expected to lead industry hiring, with recruitment projected to increase 14% in 2027. The growth is expected to be supported by expanding domestic manufacturing of smartphones, appliances and electronic components.

Retail is also forecast to grow 14%, driven by organised retail expansion, while non-profit organisations are expected to maintain their momentum with similar growth, supported by continued expansion of social-sector programmes.

Real estate hiring is projected to rise 13%, reflecting residential launches, office leasing and infrastructure-led development. Manufacturing is expected to grow 12%, supported by additions to production capacity.

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals are forecast to record 11% growth, reflecting expanding healthcare networks and demand for specialised capabilities.

Two sectors that witnessed a contraction in 2026 are also expected to recover. Logistics and transportation hiring is projected to rise 10%, while BFSI is forecast to grow by the same rate as credit activity and trade flows improve.

However, not all sectors are expected to benefit. Shipping and maritime hiring is projected to contract 11%, followed by agriculture at 6%, import and export at 4%, travel and tourism at 4%, and business process outsourcing (BPO) at 3%.

IT, HR and senior management to lead hiring by function IT is expected to lead functional hiring in 2027 at 10%, as demand for AI, cloud, data and cybersecurity skills extends across industries.

Technology-related roles are expected to remain the biggest driver of functional hiring in 2027.

IT is projected to record 10% growth, the highest among the functions tracked, as demand for artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, data and cybersecurity skills spreads across industries.

HR and administration and senior management are each forecast to grow 9%. The recovery in HR hiring follows a decline in 2026, while demand for senior leaders is expected to remain supported by business transformation, operational expansion and governance requirements.

Marketing and communications, finance and accounting, and medical roles are each projected to grow 7%, while hospitality hiring is expected to increase 5%.

Legal, procurement and supply chain, and sales and business development are forecast to record more modest growth of 2% each.

At the other end, customer service hiring is expected to decline 9%, as companies increasingly automate routine support functions through AI-led tools. Engineering and production roles are projected to contract 1%, while creative hiring is expected to remain flat.

The report also points to growing demand for specialised technology capabilities beyond conventional IT services companies. Global Capability Centres (GCCs), banks, manufacturers and retailers are increasingly building in-house teams for AI, cloud, data and cybersecurity.

Hiring for productivity-related roles, including business analytics, automation and operational efficiency, is estimated to grow 15-20% in 2027.

Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Hyderabad emerge as top hiring destinations

The geographical distribution of hiring is also expected to change, with smaller employment hubs gaining ground alongside established technology centres.

Coimbatore is projected to lead city-wise hiring growth at 13% in 2027, recovering from a 2% decline in 2026. The expected turnaround is attributed to manufacturing, engineering and IT back-office operations.

Bengaluru is forecast to record 11% growth, supported by GCC expansion, AI and product engineering recruitment. Hyderabad follows at 10%, with continued demand from technology, GCCs and financial services.

Pune, Chennai and Delhi-NCR are each projected to grow around 7%, while Ahmedabad and Jaipur are expected to record 6% growth.

Kolkata and Vadodara are forecast to grow 5% each, while Mumbai and Kochi are expected to see more measured growth of 4%.

Chandigarh is the only city among the 13 tracked markets expected to record a decline, with hiring projected to fall 3%.

Overall, 12 of 13 cities are forecast to grow in 2027, led by southern hubs and a recovering Coimbatore, pointing to a wider spread of hiring across the country. Overall, 12 of the 13 cities tracked are expected to record positive hiring growth in 2027, indicating a wider geographical spread of recruitment activity.

What kind of professionals will employers seek?

Beyond industries and locations, experience and specialised skills are expected to play an important role in recruitment decisions.

Professionals with seven to 10 years of experience are expected to remain the most sought-after category, with hiring forecast to grow 8%. This group is expected to account for 21% of overall hiring demand.

Entry-level hiring is projected to grow 5%, while professionals with 11-15 years of experience are expected to see growth of 2-3%.

The report also estimates that job postings requiring a combination of domain expertise and complementary skills will grow 15-20%. Finance professionals with analytics capabilities, engineers with data expertise and marketers with commercial intelligence are among the profiles likely to benefit.

Demand for customer retention, customer relationship management, customer analytics and revenue optimisation roles is projected to grow 12-18%, particularly across retail, e-commerce, BFSI and travel.

The findings point to a hiring market in which employers are likely to prioritise specialised capabilities, productivity and business outcomes, rather than simply expanding headcount.