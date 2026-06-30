July income tax deadlines: ITR filing, other key dates taxpayers must track

Next month is crunch time for taxpayers, with the July 31 deadline to file income tax returns (ITRs) fast approaching for millions of Indians.

For salaried employees, pensioners and individuals who do not require a tax audit, July 31, is the key date to remember. Missing this deadline can lead to late filing consequences, including additional interest and penalties depending on the taxpayer’s situation.

However, ITR filing is not the only compliance task due in July. Taxpayers, employers, deductors and other entities have multiple obligations across the month, covering TDS payments, certificates, remittance disclosures and various income tax forms.

July 7: TDS payment and declaration-related deadlines

The first major compliance date in July is July 7. Tax deductors who have been permitted by the Assessing Officer to deposit TDS quarterly must complete the payment for the April-June 2026 quarter by this date.

The same date also applies to monthly TDS and tax collected at source (TCS) payments for June 2026. Government offices that deduct or collect tax are required to deposit these amounts to the central government account on the same day without using an income tax challan.

Other filings due on July 7 include:

Uploading declarations received in Form 127 during June 2026 from buyers.

Uploading declarations received from recipients in Form 121 for the quarter ending June 2026.

July 15: TDS certificates, foreign remittances and reporting forms

July 15 is another important compliance date, particularly for businesses, financial institutions and entities handling tax deductions or foreign transactions.

Some of the key filings due on this date include:

Stock exchanges submitting Form 1 for cases where client codes were modified during June 2026.

TDS deductors issuing Form 132 certificates for specified taxes deducted in May 2026.

Authorised dealers filing Form 147 for foreign remittances made during the April-June 2026 quarter.

Eligible International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) units submitting Form 148 for foreign remittances during the quarter.

Specified funds and stock brokers filing Form 92 for eligible non-resident investors.

Government offices that deposited TDS or TCS for June without a challan must also submit Form 137 by July 15.

July 30: Deadline for challan-cum-statement filing

Entities responsible for specified TDS deductions during June 2026 must file the challan-cum-statement in Form 141 by July 30.

This filing provides details of tax deducted and deposited and is part of the broader TDS compliance process.

July 31: Main ITR deadline for individuals

For most individual taxpayers, July 31 remains the most significant date in the tax calendar.

The deadline applies mainly to:

Salaried individuals

Pensioners

Individuals earning income from sources that do not require tax audit

Other important filings due by July 31

Taxpayers claiming specific deductions or tax reliefs may need to submit additional forms, including:

Form 10E: Required for individuals claiming relief under Section 89 for salary received in arrears or advance.

Form 10-EE: Required for taxpayers opting for relief under Section 89A for retirement benefit accounts maintained in notified foreign countries.

Form 10-IA: Certificate from a medical authority for taxpayers claiming deductions under Sections 80DD and 80U for disability-related claims.

Form 10CCE: Certificate for resident individuals claiming deduction under Section 80RRB for patent royalty income.

Form 10H: Foreign inward remittance certificate for certain taxpayers claiming deductions under Sections 80QQB and 80RRB.

Form 10CCD: Certificate related to royalty income deductions under Section 80QQB.

Other reporting requirements include forms related to transfer pricing, capital gains attribution, charitable funds, foreign transactions and virtual digital asset transactions.

Taxpayers should not wait until the last week

Although July 31 is the final date for many individual taxpayers, waiting until the deadline can create problems due to documentation gaps, errors in income details or technical issues on the income tax portal.

Taxpayers should keep key documents ready, including Form 16, bank interest statements, capital gains statements, investment proofs and details of deductions claimed.

With multiple compliance dates packed into July, tracking the applicable deadline based on income type and taxpayer category is important to avoid unnecessary penalties and last-minute stress.

Taxpayers filing ITR-1 (Sahaj) and ITR-2 generally fall under this category.Apart from the return filing deadline, several additional forms and statements are also due on July 31.