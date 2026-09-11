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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Kailash Kher's BKC property flip: Bought for ₹10.5 cr, sold for ₹10.75 cr

Kailash Kher's BKC property flip: Bought for ₹10.5 cr, sold for ₹10.75 cr

Kailash Kher sells BKC office for ₹10.75 crore after 10-month holding period

Kailash Kher

₹25 lakh gain in 10 months? Kailash Kher’s BKC property math explained Image: X@Kailashkher

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 2:08 PM IST

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Kailash Kher has sold a 2,619 sq ft office unit in BKC, Mumbai, for ₹10.75 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The transaction was registered on September 9, 2026, with Lakewater Retail Private Limited as the purchaser.
 
The office is located on the 7th floor of Trade Centre, Building No. 18, opposite the MTNL Building in Bandra East, within the BKC business district. The transaction includes one car parking space.
 
Kher bought the BKC office for ₹10.5 crore in November 2025 and sold it for ₹10.75 crore less than a year later. The 2025 purchase and 2026 sale therefore show a ₹25 lakh difference in headline consideration, or roughly 2.4%, before considering stamp duty, registration, taxes and other transaction costs.
 
 
₹10.75 crore sale works out to over ₹41,000 per sq ft
 
The ₹10.75 crore  for the 2,619 sq ft carpet area translates to approximately ₹41,050 per sq ft.

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The buyer has also paid ₹64.5 lakh in stamp duty, equivalent to 6% of the transaction value, according to the registration documents.
 
For Kher, the transaction represents the monetisation of a premium commercial asset in one of Mumbai’s most established business districts.
 
In September 2009, Mumbai Mirror reported that Kailash Kher had acquired a three-storey, approximately 6,000 sq ft bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, a few months before his wedding earlier that year.

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 2:08 PM IST