Kamdhenu Realities buys Navi Mumbai land for Rs 150 cr from RPG Life Sci.

Kamdhenu Realities has acquired a 4-acre prime land parcel from RPG Life Sciences on Navi Mumbai’s Thane-Belapur Road for approximately ₹150 crore.

The land parcel has a total developable potential of 1.8 million sq. ft.

Kamdhenu plans to develop a large-scale commercial park that will combine corporate office suites with high-street retail, curated food and beverage outlets, double-height grand lobbies, modern business infrastructure and lifestyle conveniences.

Located metres away from IKEA on Thane-Belapur Road and opposite the upcoming Pawane Railway Station, the site is positioned to benefit from the corridor’s growing importance as a commercial and corporate destination.

Commercial park to combine offices, retail and lifestyle amenities

Unlike its earlier standalone commercial developments, Kamdhenu Realities said the new project will be planned as an integrated work-and-lifestyle ecosystem.

The proposed development will cater to enterprise occupiers as well as daily visitors, with Grade-A office infrastructure designed to meet the requirements of global corporate tenants. The project is expected to include premium office spaces, retail and dining avenues, business amenities and everyday conveniences within a single destination.

The acquisition comes as Thane-Belapur Road continues to evolve from an industrial corridor into one of Navi Mumbai’s key commercial spines. The stretch is home to major IT parks, global technology back offices and a growing concentration of hyperscale data centres.

The corridor also benefits from connectivity to Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, strengthening its appeal among multinational companies and institutional occupiers.

Kamdhenu seeks scale through prime land acquisitions

Karan Sabhlok, Director, Kamdhenu Realities, said the company’s strategy has been to acquire prime land along the Thane-Belapur belt and develop commercial infrastructure aligned with international business standards.

“Thane-Belapur Road is the economic engine of Navi Mumbai. Our strategy has always been to secure prime land along this belt and build commercial infrastructure that meets international business standards,” Sabhlok said.

“With this project, our intention is not just to add office space, but to create a complete corporate ecosystem. Unlike our earlier standalone developments, this 4-acre site gives us the scale to construct a true master-planned commercial destination,” he added.

Sabhlok said the acquisition would help the company consolidate its commercial real estate vision and build a recognisable corporate address in the region.

Kamdhenu Realities has previously developed projects including Kamdhenu 23 West, Kamdhenu Business Bay, Kamdhenu Commerz, Zion and Landmark.