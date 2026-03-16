Kerala approves universal health cover for uninsured families: Details here

Kerala has approved a Universal Health Coverage (UHC) scheme aimed at extending health protection to residents who are not covered under existing government insurance programmes. The move is expected to bring financial relief to lakhs of families who currently lack access to organised medical support.

The state government issued an order approving the implementation of the scheme, which is designed to ensure that all sections of society have some form of health protection, according to a statement by Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday, PTI reported.

What the new scheme aims to do

The UHC programme is intended to fill the gap left by existing schemes. Several health protection programmes already operate in the state, but some households remain outside their coverage.

The new scheme will focus on residents who are not part of initiatives such as:

Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP)

Karunya Benevolent Fund

MEDISEP

Other government-backed insurance schemes

According to George, the project titled, “Health Protection for All” was developed after consultations and studies conducted over the past year, following directions from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The proposal was prepared by the state health department in 2025 after multiple rounds of discussion and analysis. A meeting chaired by the chief minister in November cleared the way for implementation, and the initiative was later announced in the state Budget this year, PTI reported.

Why the scheme matters

Healthcare costs remain one of the largest financial risks for Indian households. Even a single hospitalisation can lead to significant out-of-pocket expenses, particularly for families without insurance coverage.

The Kerala government’s new programme aims to reduce this burden by ensuring that people who fall outside existing welfare schemes also receive treatment support.

George said the scheme is expected to benefit a large number of families who are currently not part of any treatment assistance programme.

How coverage has expanded over the years

The minister highlighted how health protection support in the state has expanded significantly over the past decade.

About 10 years ago, government treatment assistance was limited to around Rs 30,000 per family and benefited only about 40,000 families, George said.

Coverage has since increased substantially

Under KASP, eligible families can now receive treatment coverage of up to Rs 500,000 per year.

Around 4.2 million families in the state currently hold KASP cards.

Families outside KASP with an annual income below Rs 300,000 can receive treatment assistance of up to Rs 200,000 under the Karunya Benevolent Fund.

An additional benefit of up to Rs 100,000 is available for kidney-related diseases under the same programme.

What it means for households

Universal health coverage schemes aim to protect families from catastrophic medical spending. For households without insurance, a serious illness can quickly drain savings or push them into debt.

By expanding health protection to those currently outside existing schemes, Kerala’s new initiative seeks to reduce this financial vulnerability and improve access to medical care across the state, according to PTI.