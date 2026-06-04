Kotak Alts closes $1bn real estate fund as ADIA, NPS Korea place fresh bets

Global institutional investors are placing fresh bets on India's real estate financing market, with Kotak Alternate Asset Managers (Kotak Alts) announcing the final close of its 14th real estate fund at nearly $1 billion, one of the largest capital raises in the domestic real estate alternatives space in recent years.

The fund has been anchored by a commitment of more than $675 million from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), marking the sovereign wealth fund's sixth consecutive investment in Kotak Alts' real estate platform. The fundraising also marks a milestone for India's alternatives industry, with South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS Korea) making its first-ever investment in Indian alternative assets through the Kotak platform.

For ADIA, one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, the latest commitment extends a relationship spanning more than a decade and multiple fund vintages. The long-standing partnership highlights the increasing institutionalization of India's real estate financing ecosystem, which has evolved significantly through regulatory reforms, consolidation among developers and stronger governance standards.

"The demand for capital to support real estate in India is robust, while Kotak has delivered consistent returns and displayed underwriting discipline across market cycles," said Mohamed Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of the Real Estate Department at ADIA.

Kotak Alts said the new fund will focus on providing growth and development financing across residential, commercial and other real estate asset classes in major Indian cities. The strategy will continue the firm's emphasis on structured credit investments backed by rigorous underwriting and security frameworks.The fund builds on a two-decade track record during which Kotak Alts has managed 13 prior real estate fund vintages across varying market cycles, regulatory transitions and liquidity conditions.

The entry of NPS Korea is equally notable. As one of the world's largest pension funds with a diversified global alternatives portfolio, its decision to enter India through a dedicated real estate strategy signals rising international appetite for Indian private markets. Industry observers view such allocations as an important endorsement of India's growing stature among global institutional investors seeking long-term returns outside developed markets.

"This fund closure is a milestone that reflects the strength of relationships we have built with the world's most discerning institutional investors," said Srini Sriniwasan, Managing Director, Kotak Alts. "ADIA's sixth consecutive commitment is a testament to the trust earned over a decade of consistent delivery, while NPS Korea's maiden India alternatives commitment reflects confidence in both India's opportunity set and our investment platform."

The fundraising comes amid renewed optimism around India's real estate sector. Residential sales remain resilient across major metropolitan markets, office leasing demand has recovered strongly, and infrastructure-led urban development continues to create opportunities for private capital providers.

ADIA's $675 million + anchor commitment to the 14th Real Estate Fund represents the sixth consecutive commitment from an ADIA subsidiary to Kotak Alts’ real estate platform. The relationship between Kotak Alts and ADIA now spans more than a decade and multiple fund vintages, making it one of the most enduring relationships in the Indian institutional real estate market.

NPS Korea's commitment to the 14th Real Estate Fund is particularly significant as their first-ever investment in Indian alternative assets. As a sophisticated global alternatives investor with a diversified portfolio spanning private equity, real estate, and infrastructure across major markets, NPS Korea's decision to enter India through Kotak Alts’ real estate platform reflects both the maturity of India's institutional alternatives market and the global standing of Kotak Alts’ investment franchise.