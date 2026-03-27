Kotak Midcap Fund turns ₹10,000 SIP into ₹1.59 cr in 19 years, 20% CAGR

The Kotak Midcap Fund, earlier known as Kotak Emerging Equity Fund, has completed 19 years, delivering strong returns and highlighting how disciplined investing can create significant wealth over time.

The numbers are striking. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in the fund would have grown to around ₹1.59 crore over 19 years, turning a total investment of ₹22.8 lakh into a corpus nearly seven times larger. This translates into a return of about 17.87% CAGR.

Consistent outperformance over benchmarks

Since its inception, the fund has delivered a CAGR of over 20% (direct plan), outperforming its benchmark indices—the Nifty Midcap 150 TRI and Nifty Midcap 100 TRI.

As of February 2026, the fund has generated:

Around 2% alpha over the Nifty Midcap 150 TRI

Over 3.4% alpha versus the Nifty Midcap 100 TRI

This consistent outperformance reflects the fund’s ability to pick quality mid-cap stocks over the long term.

With an asset base of nearly ₹61,700 crore, the fund remains one of the larger and more established players in the mid-cap category.

The strategy: Finding “hidden growth” companies

The fund’s core philosophy revolves around identifying mid-sized companies with strong long-term growth potential.

It follows a bottom-up stock-picking approach using a framework that evaluates:

Business strength

Management quality

Valuations

The focus is on companies that:

Have scalable business models

Generate healthy returns on capital

Maintain low debt levels

Are run by credible management teams

Rs 10,000 invested via SIP in Kotak Midcap Fund (Erstwhile - Kotak Emerging Equity Fund) would have grown Rs 22,80,000 into Rs 1.59 crore at a CAGR of over 17.87%

Why mid-caps have worked

Mid-cap companies often sit in a sweet spot between stability and growth.

According to the fund’s latest update, the mid-cap segment has continued to show strong earnings growth, even outperforming large and small-cap peers in recent periods.

At the same time, the broader mid- and small-cap (SMID) space has seen corrections of:

Around 13–15% at the index level

Up to 15–25% across individual stocks

This fund has grown Rs 10,000 SIP to Rs 1.59 crores in 19 years "Midcap universe has been reporting decent earning growth & much better than large & small cap companies. While midcap index performance is flat over the past year, median correction has been 13-15%. Overall equity exposure has gone up to 79% with addition in few large & mid-cap stocks. Though at the index level, markets are flattish & consolidated in a range, median stock correction in SMID segment is around 15-25% providing opportunities to add," Kotak MF said in a statement. This has created opportunities for long-term investors to accumulate quality stocks at better valuations.

The Fund's current key underweight sectors are Metals and Mining, Oil & Gas, Fast Moving Consumer Goods & Other Services.

Key Overweight is IT, Chemicals & Consumer Durables.

Fund has added exposure to banks, NBFCs, and capital market plays as nominal GDP growth rate is expected to pick up in H2 & ahead.

Some of the holdings are experiencing profit booking post strong performance YTD.

Fund has conviction to hold these stocks with long-term perspective & would look to add in this correction.