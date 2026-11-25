A landlord earning Rs 2.73 crore in rent from industrial buildings has won a tax dispute after the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in Surat ruled that the receipts should be taxed as income from house property and not business.

The ruling highlights that owning commercial buildings, constructing properties or holding them as stock-in-trade does not automatically make rental receipts business income. The nature of the activity generating the rent is what matters.

The landlord, Fatehsinh Mohansinh Chauhan, does land deals and constructs buildings. He had declared the rental receipts from his industrial properties under the head ‘Income from House Property’ in his income tax return (ITR).

However, the assessing officer (AO) treated the rent as business income, raising the landlord's taxable income from Rs 24.07 lakh to Rs 1.07 crore. The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) upheld the assessment, prompting Chauhan to approach ITAT Surat.

The tribunal ruled in his favour on November 4, 2026.

Why did the Income Tax Department classify the rent as business income?

The department's argument rested on the fact that the industrial buildings were held as stock-in-trade and were linked to Chauhan's real estate business. However, the tribunal said this alone was insufficient to classify the rental receipts as business income.

The tribunal observed that the nature of the activity generating the income must be examined, rather than relying solely on how the property is classified in the taxpayer's books.

“The fact that the buildings form part of stock-in-trade is relevant, but it cannot, by itself, convert the rental receipts into business income,” the tribunal said.

Mrugakshi Joshi advocate at D. M. Harish & Co. LLP said the tax treatment depends on the intention behind exploiting the property and the activity undertaken by the taxpayer.

“It is not what the property is, but how the property is exploited, that determines the character of its income,” she said.

The tribunal also referred to Section 23(5) of the Income Tax Act, which recognises properties held as stock-in-trade within the house-property taxation framework, including provisions for properties that remain vacant.

Why does the classification matter for landlords?

The classification of rental income can significantly affect a taxpayer's taxable income, as the deductions available under the two heads differ.

Under the income from house property head, taxpayers can claim municipal taxes paid, subject to applicable conditions, and a flat 30 per cent deduction under Section 24(a) on the net annual value, irrespective of actual maintenance expenditure.

In Chauhan's case, he claimed a deduction of Rs 81.52 lakh under the 30 per cent provision and Rs 1.63 lakh towards municipal taxes paid.

Under the business income head, deductions are generally linked to eligible expenses incurred for earning the income, rather than the statutory 30 per cent deduction available under house property.

Ritika Nayyar, partner at Singhania & Co., said property dealers and developers who rent out buildings should maintain consistency in their tax treatment and documentation to substantiate their claims.

“Holding a building as stock-in-trade doesn't automatically make its rent business income unless leasing is your core business,” she said.

Does all rental income qualify as house property income?

No. The ruling does not establish that every rental receipt must be taxed under the house property head.

Ankit Jain, partner at Ved Jain and Associates, said rental income from unsold properties let out by developers may qualify as house property income when leasing is incidental to their construction or property-dealing business.

However, where leasing is itself the primary business activity, the receipts may be assessed as business income. This distinction can also arise where property owners provide organised commercial services, such as operating managed business centres or serviced facilities, alongside letting space.

Madhura Samant, founder of Elarra Law Offices, said the ruling underscores the importance of examining whether letting is incidental to ownership or forms part of an organised commercial activity.

For landlords, developers and property dealers, the ruling reinforces that the tax treatment of rental receipts should be determined by the actual activity and circumstances, rather than the property's commercial nature or accounting classification alone.