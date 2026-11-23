India's technology sector, long regarded as one of the country's most attractive career destinations for its high salaries and global opportunities, is facing a growing crisis of confidence among its own workforce. As layoffs, restructuring and concerns about artificial intelligence reshape the industry, nearly three out of four technology professionals in India say they would switch to an entirely different career if given the opportunity.

72% said they would switch to a completely different career tomorrow if it required no cost or retraining. The largest group, 42%, would make the move as long as the pay stayed the same. Only 13% said they are happy where they are. A survey of 2,958 India-based professionals by anonymous workplace community platform Blind found that 72% would leave their current careers for a completely different profession if there were no financial costs or retraining requirements.

While 30% said they would make the switch immediately, another 42% said they would do so if they could retain their existing salaries. Only 13% said they were happy with their current careers and would not consider leaving.

The findings point to a growing disconnect between the financial rewards associated with technology jobs and professionals' long-term satisfaction and confidence in the sector.

The reluctance to remain in technology is also extending to the next generation. Around 56% of respondents said they would probably or definitely not encourage their children to pursue careers in tech. Nearly one in three, or 31%, said they would definitely discourage them.

" The urge to leave was strongest at Intuit (89%), Goldman Sachs (87%), PayPal (87%), Visa (86%), Expedia Group (83%). It ran nearly as high at Oracle (79%), which has reportedly cut about 12,000 jobs in India this year, as well as at Salesforce (79%) and Adobe (78%), where Blind users have reported silent layoffs in India. Even at Meta and Apple, where it was lowest, more than half would switch," the company said in a statement.

The career shift has already shown up on Blind. With more than a month left in the year, posts written in India about leaving software engineering are up 37.5% from all of 2025. For a growing number of India's tech workers, the question is no longer which company to join next, but whether to stay in tech at all.

"They don’t want the next generation pursuing tech, either. 56% said they would definitely or probably not encourage their child to go into tech. Nearly 1 in 3 said definitely not. That view holds even at the companies young Indians most want to join. At Microsoft, the largest group of respondents, 67% would steer their child away from tech, and over 50% felt the same at Google and Amazon," said Blind in a release.

Blind surveyed 2,958 India-based professionals between November 6 and 19, 2026. Company figures include only companies with at least 10 responses to the question. The survey comes amid continued restructuring across the technology industry, with concerns over job security, changing skill requirements and the impact of artificial intelligence influencing career decisions.

Healthcare beats software engineering as preferred career choice

When asked which profession they would recommend to a young person starting out today, respondents showed a clear preference for careers they believe offer greater long-term stability or are less vulnerable to automation.

Medical and healthcare careers emerged as the most preferred option, selected by 34% of respondents.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning came second, with 19%, followed by government and public sector jobs at 15%.

Other technology roles, including data, cybersecurity and hardware, accounted for 10% of responses. Law and finance also received 10%, while arts and teaching were chosen by 8%.

Software engineering ranked last, with just 4% of respondents recommending it as a career choice.

Notably, not a single respondent from Google, Meta or NVIDIA selected software engineering as their preferred career recommendation for young people.

The preference for healthcare and public sector careers suggests that professionals are increasingly weighing factors beyond salary, including job security, resilience to technological disruption and long-term earning potential.

AI creates a career paradox

The survey also highlights an interesting contradiction in how technology workers view artificial intelligence.

While software engineering received only 4% of recommendations, AI and machine learning emerged as the second-most preferred career path, attracting 19% of responses.

This suggests that professionals are not necessarily turning away from technology altogether. Instead, they may be reassessing which technology skills and roles will remain valuable as AI adoption accelerates.

The preference for healthcare, government employment and specialised technology functions also reflects a growing interest in careers perceived to offer more durable opportunities.

Asked which path they would most recommend to someone starting out today, respondents leaned toward work AI cannot easily replace, or into AI itself. Medicine and healthcare led at 34%, and 15% picked government or public sector jobs. AI and machine learning came second at 19%. In a Blind thread on which profession has the highest earning potential over a lifetime in India, an Apple employee replied: "IAS (civil services) followed by IPS. Earn more than politicians, never get voted out." In another thread, a Cisco employee listed hands-on jobs: "Landscaper. Plumber. Hvac technician. Dentist. Veterinarian. Physical therapist. Nurse."

The findings come at a time when businesses are increasingly integrating AI into software development and other functions, raising questions about the future demand for traditional technology roles.

However, the survey does not establish that AI has directly caused professionals to consider leaving the industry. Job insecurity, workplace satisfaction, compensation and changing career expectations could also influence these responses.

The Blind survey was conducted between November 6 and November 19, 2026, among 2,958 India-based professionals. Company-level figures include only employers with at least 10 responses to the relevant question.

Separately, Blind used its AI tool Clair to analyse discussions posted between January 1, 2025, and November 17, 2026, about leaving technology or software engineering for a different career.