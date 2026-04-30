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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Lost your luggage? This ₹1.19 lakh IndiGo case shows you can fight back

Lost your luggage? This ₹1.19 lakh IndiGo case shows you can fight back

A detailed order from a Jammu & Kashmir consumer court has laid out exactly how a routine baggage loss turned into a ₹1.19 lakh compensation ruling against IndiGo

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Your Bag Is Lost? You Could Be Entitled to More Than You Think

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
7 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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A March 2026 ruling by a consumer court in Jammu & Kashmir has once again put airline accountability under the spotlight—after a passenger lost a bag containing valuables and sacred items during an international journey.
 
The case isn’t just about one lost suitcase. It highlights a much bigger reality: your rights as a passenger are stronger than what airlines often tell you.
 
The journey: A group trip that went wrong
 
The case involved a group of Umrah pilgrims travelling from Dammam to Srinagar via Delhi under a single booking. At the airport, airline staff handled all their luggage together instead of individually. Baggage tags were not properly issued to each passenger; instead, they were bundled and handed over to one group member, making it difficult to track bags separately.
 
 
When the group reached Delhi, one out of five checked-in bags was missing. The passengers immediately reported the issue and filed a formal complaint. They were initially told the bag would be traced within a couple of weeks, but it was never found. The airline later tried to argue that this was a case of delay, not loss, and also pointed to standard liability limits. However, the court did not accept this explanation.

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The missing bag contained items worth about ₹89,000, including clothes and religious items brought back from the pilgrimage. The passengers said the loss caused both financial damage and emotional distress. 
 
The court examined whether the airline had fulfilled its responsibility and concluded that it had not. It noted that once baggage is checked in, it is fully under the airline’s custody, and failing to deliver it or explain its loss clearly amounts to “deficiency in service.”
 
The court also pointed out that the problem began with improper handling—especially the failure to tag and track each bag separately. This basic lapse made it impossible to trace the missing baggage later. Since the airline could not provide any clear records or explanation, it was held negligent.
 
"When airlines charge passengers for baggage, they take on a clear responsibility to handle and deliver it properly. If tickets are issued individually baggage should also be tagged and treated separately, not clubbed together without verification. Such lapses in handling directly increase the risk of loss and reflect poor service standards. In these situations compensation is not just justified but necessary. It should reflect the actual loss and inconvenience suffered rather than being strictly confined to statutory limits. Holding airlines accountable in such a manner ensures that responsibility matches the service they charge for," said Himesh Thakur, Associate Partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors.
 
Key points to note: 
The loss: One bag disappears
 
When the passengers landed in Delhi:
 
Out of 5 checked-in bags, only 4 were received
One bag was missing completely
 
The passengers:
 
Filed a Property Irregularity Report (PIR)
Raised a formal complaint with the airline
Even shared photos of the lost luggage when asked
 
They were told:
 The issue would be resolved within 14 days
 
But:
 
The baggage was never traced
The airline later denied liability, claiming it was a delay issue—not loss
 
What the court examined
 
The District Consumer Commission framed three key questions:
 
Was the baggage lost while in airline custody?
Does this amount to deficiency in service?
Are the passengers entitled to compensation?
 
What the court found
1. Loss was undisputed
Airline accepted 5 bags
Delivered only 4 bags
Could not trace the missing one
 
Conclusion: Loss was proven
 
2. Mishandling was the root cause
 
The court highlighted:
 
Improper tagging process
Group handling without verification
Failure to maintain basic tracking discipline
 
 This was not accidental—it was system failure
 
3. Airline’s defence was rejected
 
The airline argued:
 
Liability is limited under aviation law
It was a delay, not loss
 
The court said:
 This was clearly loss of baggage, not delay
 And negligence overrides standard limits
 
"From a consumer’s perspective, this judgment is a clear affirmation that service providers cannot evade responsibility when their obligations are not met. It recognizes that the burden of a failed service should not fall on the consumer, who places trust in the system. The decision underscores that accountability is not optional, but a legal necessity. It also highlights that compensation is not a matter of discretion, but a rightful remedy for the loss and inconvenience caused. Importantly, the judgment sends a strong message that excuses and delays cannot dilute consumer rights. It reinforces confidence that the law stands firmly with consumers in ensuring fairness and redress. Ultimately, it upholds the principle that a consumer’s trust must be protected and, where breached, meaningfully restored," said B. Shravanth Shanker, Managing Partner, B. Shanker Advocates LLP.
 
What the law says (and how court used it)
 
Under the Carriage by Air Act, 1972:
 
Compensation is usually limited
₹350 per kg (domestic rules)
Or capped per passenger
 
But the court noted:
 
The passengers were not claiming maximum legal limits
They sought reasonable compensation based on actual loss
 
So the court awarded a fair, evidence-based amount
 
Final compensation: ₹1.19 lakh
 
The court ordered:
 
₹89,000 → Value of lost baggage
₹20,000 → Mental agony & inconvenience
₹10,000 → Litigation costs
 
 Total: ₹1.19 lakh
If unpaid within 30 days: 10% annual interest applies
 
"Don’t let poor check-in handling ruin your trip. File a Property Irregularity Report right away, share photos, and fight lowball offers. Consumer courts let us claim fair pay beyond airline limits, including for the agony caused. Stand up for your rights. This win shows it’s worth it," said Alay Razvi, Managing Partner, Accord Juris
 
 Why the airline lost the case
 
The order makes it very clear:
 
The airline failed in three critical duties:
 
Custody failure
Once baggage is checked in, airline is fully responsible 
Process failure
No proper tagging
No individual tracking 
Accountability failure
Could not trace bag
Could not explain loss
 
This combination = “deficiency in service”
 
 What this means for you
 
This case is extremely relevant for any frequent flyer.
 
 1. Airlines ARE fully responsible
 
Once you check in baggage:
 It’s legally under airline control
 
 2. You are NOT limited to small payouts
 
Even though airlines:
 
Quote limits
Offer token compensation
 
 Courts can award:
 
Full value
Plus damages
 
 3. Emotional loss is recognised
 
The court specifically considered:
 
Religious importance
Travel distress
 
 You can claim more than just item value
 
4. Group travel = higher risk
 
This case shows:
 
Group baggage handling can lead to errors
Lack of individual tagging increases risk
 
Always check your own baggage tags
 
"This order/judgment of the Consumer Commission reinforces the position that airlines cannot wash their hands of lost baggage. Once a traveller checks in his/her luggage, it becomes airlines’ legal responsibility. This ruling is a strong reminder that careless handling and failure to trace missing bags amounts to clear deficiency in service, and consumers are entitled to full compensation not just for the value of lost items, but also for the mental distress caused," said Shashank Agarwal, Founder, Legum Solis.
 
For travellers, the takeaway is simple: airlines are legally responsible for your checked-in baggage. If your bag is lost and the airline cannot properly explain what happened, you have the right to seek full compensation. This case makes it clear that accepting a small payout is not your only option—you can challenge it and potentially recover much more.
 

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

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