Luxury hotels need skilled staff-- Leela is building its own talent factory

India’s luxury hospitality industry is entering a major expansion phase, but hotel chains are increasingly facing a shortage of trained talent to sustain premium service standards. Against this backdrop, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has launched the Leela Centre of Excellence in partnership with Le Cordon Bleu and GD Goenka University, aiming to train more than 3,000 hospitality professionals as the company expands from 15 to 24 hotels over the next three years.

The move reflects a broader shift in India’s hospitality sector, where luxury hotel brands are now investing heavily in building their own talent pipelines amid rising demand driven by tourism, destination weddings and premium travel experiences.

Why The Leela’s new hospitality school matters for young Indians chasing luxury hotel careers

As premium hotel chains add more properties across the country, the demand for skilled chefs, butlers, hotel managers and guest experience professionals is rising sharply. Against this backdrop, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has launched the Leela Centre of Excellence (LCoE), a large-scale hospitality training initiative aimed at preparing thousands of young professionals for careers in luxury hospitality.

For students and job seekers, the move signals a bigger trend unfolding in India’s hospitality industry: luxury hotel brands are increasingly investing in in-house talent pipelines rather than relying only on traditional hotel management institutes. The Leela said the initiative comes as the company prepares to expand from 15 to 24 hotels over the next three years, creating demand for trained professionals across operations, culinary services, leadership and guest relations.

Developed in partnership with globally recognised culinary and hospitality institution Le Cordon Bleu and GD Goenka University, the centre aims to train and develop more than 3,000 associates across The Leela ecosystem. The facility includes classrooms, training kitchens, an auditorium and residential infrastructure designed to simulate real hospitality environments.

"Spread across approximately 9,600 sq. ft. of purpose-built infrastructure, part of the 50,000 sq. ft. GD Goenka School of Hospitality & Culinary Management, the Centre has been conceived as a fully immersive learning environment, with dedicated classrooms, an auditorium, specialised training kitchens, and integrated residential and recreational facilities," said a company release.

For young Indians considering careers in hospitality, especially after Class 12, the initiative could create new pathways into luxury hotel jobs that traditionally required years of experience or overseas exposure. The centre will offer structured academic programmes, including a BBA in Hospitality aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, along with dual certifications from Le Cordon Bleu and GD Goenka University.

The company said it plans to invest annually in capability-building initiatives impacting over 650 associates and managers every year. These include leadership development programmes, operational training, soft skills sessions and specialised culinary programmes under “Shefs at The Leela.”

The timing is significant because India’s travel and tourism industry is seeing renewed momentum driven by rising domestic tourism, luxury weddings, premium travel experiences and growing international visitor interest. This has intensified competition among luxury hotel brands to maintain high service standards while expanding quickly.

The Leela will annually invest in structured learning and capability-building initiatives impacting over 650 associates and managers across the organisation. This includes leadership and functional development programmes for over 250 managers through its Leela Executive Accelerated Development (LEAD) program, specialised bootcamps, conclaves and industry conferences, alongside academic and operational training for over 220 associates across The Leela Palace Services (TLPS), Leela Leadership Development Program (LLDP) and Butler Development programmes. The initiative will also strengthen service and cultural excellence through dedicated soft skills training for over 200 associates annually, while advanced culinary capability-building under Shefs at The Leela will train 30 culinary professionals each year.