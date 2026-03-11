Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 03:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Made losses in the market? Tax-loss harvesting could save you money

Made losses in the market? Tax-loss harvesting could save you money

Investors can turn market volatility into a tax advantage by using tax-loss harvesting to offset capital gains and maximise their net annual returns

Stock market crash, stock markets, stock market fall

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Market losses can deliver a tax advantage. Through a strategy known as tax-loss harvesting, investors can use those losses to offset capital gains and lower their total tax bill. 
As equity markets undergo corrections, financial planners say using losses strategically can make a meaningful difference to post-tax returns. 
“In a market where Indian mutual fund assets under management crossed Rs 80.5 trillion in 2025, the real differentiator between an average investor and a smart one is not just what they earn, but how much of it they keep,” said Niyati Shah, vertical head, personal tax, at 1 Finance.
 

What is tax loss harvesting?

It is a strategy where investors sell loss-making investments to offset capital gains from other sources.
 
 
Under tax rules:

Also Read

Sergio Gor

India's Russian oil purchases helping stabilise markets: US ambassador

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders, LPG Crisis

LPG shortage fears trigger panic buying; eateries warn of shutdowns

Gold and silver

Gold, silver demand to stay strong amid world crises, macro risks: Reports

US visa, US immigration, green card

H-1B visa uncertainty pushes Indian founders to O-1, EB-1 visas: Explained

us iran, us flag, iran flag

How a 1953 CIA-backed coup set Iran and the US on today's collision course

 
Short-term capital losses can be set off against short-term and long-term capital gains (LTCG).
 
If losses are not adjusted, they can be carried forward for up to eight assessment years. This means that even if an investment performs poorly, it may still help reduce taxes elsewhere in the portfolio.
 

How this helps investors

Market volatility often leaves investors holding investments that are below their purchase price. Shah said that such losses can be useful from a tax perspective.
 
“While some funds delivered annualised three-year returns of nearly 29 per cent, many portfolios simultaneously held pockets of unrealised losses — losses that most investors simply watched bleed, unaware they were sitting on a legitimate tax asset,” she said.
 
For instance, equity investments sold within 12 months attract a 20 per cent short-term capital gains tax. A harvested loss can offset this liability, reducing or even eliminating the tax payable.
 
Another aspect investors often overlook is the Rs 1.25 lakh annual exemption on LTCG from equities. “With the Rs 1.25 lakh annual LTCG exemption being a use-it-or-lose-it benefit each year, investors who do not plan their gains and losses carefully are essentially leaving money on the table,” said Shah.
 
Tax-loss harvesting does not change an investment’s performance, but it can improve the net return after taxes.
 
“Markets reward patience but the Income Tax Act rewards strategy. In volatile cycles, discipline is not just about staying invested; it is about knowing when a loss on paper can become a gain in your tax return,” Shah said.
 

More From This Section

real estate

Real estate investments in India rise 29%, among fastest in APAC: Colliers

Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and RBL Bank saw increased slippages from unsecured loans like credit cards in Q2, but HDFC Bank remained unaffected

Airtel Axis Bank credit card: Lounge access ends, cashback rules revised

Mutual fund

Investors play safe: Liquid funds dominate debt mutual fund flows

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Rising oil prices could push the Indian rupee down by 10%: Here's why

Indian equities, Sensex, Nifty, Trump tariff threat, HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, market decline, trade tensions, FPI selling, earnings season

Investor money swings back to equities as gold ETF craze cools in February

Topics : BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks in Focus TodayStocks to Watch TodayIs Instagram Down? Gold-Silver Price TodayStock Market CrashLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 LaunchedPersonal Finance