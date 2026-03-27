Madhuri Dixit takes office on lease in Lower Parel for ₹4.25 lakh per month

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit has leased a commercial property in Mumbai’s premium business district of Lower Parel, with the total rental value estimated at ₹2.81 crore over a five-year period, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The lease agreement, registered in March 2026 on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), shows that the starting monthly rent is ₹4.25 lakh, with a structured annual escalation.

The commercial unit is located in One Lodha Place, a prominent office address in Lower Parel. The space has a carpet area of 67.91 sq. m. (731 sq. ft.) and includes one car parking slot.

Starting monthly rent: ₹4.25 lakh

Lease tenure: 60 months (5 years)

Security deposit: ₹17 lakh

Stamp duty: ₹72,600

Registration charges: ₹1,000

The rent follows a steady 5% annual increase:

Year 1: ₹4.25 lakh/month

Year 2: ₹4.46 lakh/month

Year 3: ₹4.68 lakh/month

Year 4: ₹4.91 lakh/month

Year 5: ₹5.16 lakh/month

This brings the total rental outflow to approximately ₹2.81 crore over the lease period.

Once an industrial hub, Lower Parel has transformed into one of Mumbai’s most sought-after real estate micro-markets. Its appeal lies in a mix of business infrastructure, lifestyle offerings, and connectivity.

The locality offers seamless access to key business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex, Nariman Point, and Worli, making it a preferred choice for corporate occupiers.

In December 2025, Madhuri S Dixit Nene and her husband Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene sold their luxury flat in Juhu to for Rs. 3.9 crore, as per property documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a data-driven real estate consulting firm. The Nenes originally purchased the flat in June 2012 for Rs 1.96 crore, marking a strong appreciation of nearly 100% over 13 years amid Juhu's enduring appeal for premium residential buyers. The sale reflects consistent demand in Mumbai's prime western suburbs, where celebrity-owned properties often command steep premiums. It is also home to landmark retail and lifestyle destinations like High Street Phoenix and Palladium, along with a concentration of financial institutions and corporate offices.

In December 2024, Madhuri Dixit rented out a property in Mumbai’s Andheri West area for ₹3 lakh per month to Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd for two years, documents accessed by Propstack showed.