Major gold ETFs stop high-value inflows: Time to hold, buy or rebalance?

Major mutual fund (MF) houses, including HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund and Tata Mutual Fund, have temporarily restricted large investments into gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and related schemes after a surge in investor demand. The move comes after a strong rally in gold prices and record inflows into gold ETFs.

Although the restrictions mainly affect large investors, they have prompted retail investors to ask whether this is a warning sign that gold has become overheated or simply an operational challenge for fund houses.

Experts say investors should focus less on the restrictions themselves and more on what they reveal about investor behaviour, portfolio allocation and the role of gold in a long-term investment strategy.

Why are fund houses restricting large inflows?

Gold ETFs are backed by physical gold. Whenever fresh money enters these schemes, fund houses need to buy additional gold to create new ETF units.

According to Feroze Azeez, joint chief executive officer (CEO) of Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, gold ETF inflows touched nearly Rs 69,000 crore in FY26 as investors rushed to the asset after a sharp rise in prices.

“Gold prices rose nearly 70 per cent during 2025, causing investors to flock to it," Azeez said.

He noted that India remains dependent on imported gold and that the country's gold import bill crossed $72 billion in FY26. As inflows accelerate, fund houses must source additional physical gold to back new investments.

Akshat Garg, assistant vice-president, research and product, Choice Wealth, said the restrictions should largely be viewed as operational measures rather than a negative signal on gold itself.

"When investor inflows rise sharply in a short period, fund houses need to procure physical gold or equivalent assets to maintain the ETF structure. Temporary restrictions on large inflows may be implemented to protect existing investors and ensure efficient fund management," Garg said.

What happens when demand exceeds physical gold supply?

Experts warn that exceptionally strong inflows can create short-term operational challenges.

Azeez explained that if a Gold ETF suddenly receives Rs 500 crore of inflows, the fund house must arrange corresponding physical gold. If sourcing becomes difficult or expensive, tracking errors and pricing inefficiencies may increase.

Garg said demand that significantly exceeds physical gold availability can temporarily affect tracking accuracy and liquidity. For example, if a Gold ETF receives Rs 1,000 crore within a few days but cannot immediately acquire the required quantity of gold, the scheme may briefly deviate from spot gold prices.

Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart, said shortages can also cause ETF units to trade at a premium to their underlying net asset value (NAV).

"When investors buy ETF units at an inflated premium, they risk losing money once supply normalises and that premium disappears," Meena said.

Is this a warning sign that gold has become overheated?

The answer depends on whether investors view the issue through an operational or behavioural lens.

Azeez believes the rally and subsequent inflows indicate that many investors may have entered after much of the gains had already been made.

"The flow data points to a clear case of recency bias," he said, adding that many investors invested near peak prices after seeing strong past returns.

Meena agreed that while the restrictions themselves are operational, unusually strong inflows can sometimes act as a contrarian signal.

"When capital rushes into an asset class at a parabolic rate, it often reflects fear of missing out and can indicate that future demand has already been brought forward," he said.

Garg, however, cautioned investors against drawing overly simplistic conclusions.

"Strong inflows can sometimes act as a contrarian indicator, especially when driven by recent performance, but investors should not assume that every operational restriction signals an impending correction," he said.

Already sitting on gains? Consider rebalancing

Experts broadly agree that investors should review their allocation rather than make emotional decisions.

Azeez said gold should function primarily as a defensive asset and generally should not exceed 20 per cent of a portfolio.

He illustrated this with the example of a Rs 1 crore portfolio where a Rs 20 lakh gold allocation grows to Rs 25 lakh after a rally. In such a case, an investor may rebalance by reducing gold exposure and reallocating funds to other asset classes.

Garg offered a similar example. If gold was intended to be 10 per cent of a Rs 10 lakh portfolio but has risen to 15 per cent due to price appreciation, trimming the excess exposure may help maintain portfolio discipline.

Meena said investors should focus on strategic allocation targets rather than attempting to predict short-term price movements.

What should new investors do?

Experts are largely united on one point: Avoid chasing the rally with large lump-sum investments.

Azeez said investors with no gold exposure may be better off waiting and accumulating gradually through systematic investment plans (SIPs) if they wish to build a position.

Garg also recommended a staggered approach rather than trying to time a correction.

"Gold should be viewed as a diversification and risk-management tool rather than a return-maximisation asset," he said.

Meena added that investors should be cautious about paying premiums over net asset value or NAV and should consider systematic investments instead of deploying large amounts at current levels.

All in all, the restrictions do not fundamentally alter the long-term investment case for gold. Experts continue to view gold as a useful portfolio diversifier and hedge against uncertainty, but caution that investors should avoid chasing recent returns and stick to disciplined asset-allocation principles.