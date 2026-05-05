Making the most of credit cards: 6 smart reward strategies for 2026
Maximise your 2026 credit card returns by mastering techniques that turn routine spend into high-value rewards
Amit Kumar New Delhi
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Credit card rewards lose value if not used thoughtfully. The gap between average and optimal returns is primarily behavioral: As issuers tighten caps and pivot toward rotating categories or experience-led redemptions, extracting real value now demands deliberate planning rather than increased spending.
Plan spending
A common mistake is choosing a card first and adjusting expenditure later. Reverse the process. Break down your monthly outgo: Groceries, dining, fuel, travel, online shopping and map each category to the highest reward rate available across your cards.
If you hold multiple cards, assign clear roles:
- One card for travel and ticketing (often higher reward multipliers)
- One for daily expenses such as groceries and utilities
- One for merchant tie-ups or online marketplaces
This “category optimisation” ensures you consistently earn at the upper end of reward rates without increasing overall expenditure.
Use timing as a lever for high-value expenditure
Banks and card networks frequently run campaigns, especially around festivals, travel seasons and large e-commerce events. These offers typically combine:
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- Instant discounts
- Accelerated reward points
- Cashback or no-cost EMI options
Deferring discretionary big-ticket purchases, electronics, appliances, and holidays until these windows can materially improve effective savings. Monitoring your card issuer’s app and communication channels is essential, as many of these offers are time-bound and targeted.
Layer benefits instead of using them in isolation
A single transaction can yield multiple gains if structured correctly. For instance, a purchase made during a platform sale using a co-branded or partner card may unlock:
- Platform discount
- Card-specific cashback or instant rebate
- Standard reward points
- Merchant loyalty benefits
This “stacking” approach increases the effective return per rupee spent. However, it requires attention to terms and sequencing: Missing one condition can reduce the overall benefit.
Redemption strategy determines actual value realised
Accumulating points is straightforward; extracting maximum value is not. Many users default to cashback, which is simple but often suboptimal in value terms. Alternative redemptions—particularly in travel—can yield significantly higher returns per point.
Consider:
- Flight and hotel bookings through issuer portals
- Transfers to airline or hotel loyalty programmes
- Curated experiences such as dining events or entertainment access
Premium networks like Mastercard, through platforms such as Priceless platform, are increasingly positioning rewards as lifestyle upgrades rather than pure monetary returns. The key is to compare redemption value before committing.
Shift routine payments onto cards, but automate discipline
Everyday expenses, utility bills, streaming subscriptions and telecom plans are low-effort opportunities to accumulate rewards steadily. Routing them through your credit card builds a consistent points flow.
Two structural changes support this shift:
- Auto-pay setups reduce the risk of missed due dates
- Tokenisation frameworks improve security by replacing card details with encrypted tokens for each merchant
This combination allows seamless recurring payments without materially increasing fraud risk.
Track caps, expiry, and programme fine print
Reward programmes are complicated. Missing a cap or expiry date can negate accumulated benefits. Key variables to monitor include:
- Monthly or quarterly reward-earning limits
- Category exclusions
- Expiry timelines for points
- Limited-period bonus campaigns
A brief monthly review of your statement or mobile app is sufficient to:
- Track reward balances
- Identify expiring points
- Adjust expenditure for the next cycle
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Topics : BS Web Reports Credit Card
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 3:20 PM IST