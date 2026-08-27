Manoj Bajpayee buys 4.45 acres in Pune's Mulshi for Rs 1.37 crore

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has acquired around 4.45 acres of land in Maharashtra’s Pune district for Rs 1.37 crore, according to property registration documents accessed through CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

The land parcel, located in Tailbail village in Mulshi taluka, was purchased from Vimalchand Khimraj Jain. The transaction was registered on August 25, 2026, the documents showed.

The total land area is 1.80 hectares, or approximately 4.45 acres.

The consideration value of the transaction was Rs 1.37 crore, while Bajpayee paid Rs 6.87 lakh in stamp duty.

On a per-acre basis, the transaction works out to approximately Rs 30.9 lakh per acre.

The deal adds to Bajpayee's growing real estate portfolio, which has included both residential and commercial properties in Mumbai.

In October 2023, Bajpayee and his wife Shabana Raza Bajpaye purchased four commercial office units in Mumbai's Oshiwara for Rs 32.94 crore. The four units, in Signature Building off Veera Desai Road, had a combined carpet area of 7,620 sq ft and came with nine car parking spaces. The transaction attracted stamp duty of Rs 1.86 crore.

The couple subsequently leased out two office units in the same broader Andheri West commercial market. In April 2025, they entered into a five-year lease with Barcode Influencer Marketing Pvt Ltd for two office units in Lotus Signature on Veera Desai Road. The starting rent was Rs 10.94 lakh a month, with a 5% annual escalation. The deal included a Rs 43.7 lakh security deposit and six parking spaces, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

In August 2024, Bajpayee and his wife sold their 1,247-sq-ft apartment in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi for Rs 9 crore. They had purchased the apartment in 2013 for Rs 6.40 crore. The property was in the Minerva residential tower and came with two parking spaces, according to documents reviewed by the real estate consultancy platform Square Yards and the property sales platform IndexTap.com.

Mulshi emerges as a celebrity land-buying destination

Bajpayee's purchase also comes at a time when Mulshi has attracted growing interest from Bollywood personalities and high-net-worth individuals looking for large land parcels outside Mumbai.

In April 2026, actor Ranbir Kapoor acquired four adjoining land parcels spanning about 25.7 acres in Pimpri village, also in Mulshi taluka, for a combined Rs 16.42 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The Ranbir Kapoor transaction comprised four plots measuring 21,400 sq m, 29,900 sq m, 43,800 sq m and 8,900 sq m, respectively. The largest parcel was purchased for Rs 7.07 crore.

In March 2026, Citycon Infratech LLP, linked to Pune-based Amar Builders, acquired a 13.22-acre land parcel in Mundhwa for Rs 300 crore, according to transaction documents accessed by Propstack . The deal was registered on February 26, 2026.