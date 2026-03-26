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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / March-end fixed deposit rates at 4-8%: Check best offers across banks

March-end fixed deposit rates at 4-8%: Check best offers across banks

Small finance banks continue to outpace major lenders in March-end, offering interest rates of up to 8% on select fixed-deposit tenures

Fixed Deposit, FD

Fixed Deposit, FD(Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 1:10 PM IST

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Small finance banks offer the highest fixed deposit (FD) rates, with select tenures fetching up to 8 per cent, significantly higher than what large private- and public-sector banks offer.
 

Small finance banks lead on rates

 
According to data from Paisabazaar.com (as of March 25, 2026), small finance banks (SFBs) continue to dominate the FD rate table, particularly for short- to medium-term deposits.
 
  • ESAF Small Finance Bank and Jana Small Finance Bank offer up to 8.00 per cent on specific tenures.
  • Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers 7.90 per cent on a 5-year deposit.
  • Most SFBs are offering 7.00–7.75 per cent across 1–5 year tenures.
 
These rates are materially higher than those offered by larger banks, but they often come with tighter tenure windows and conditions.
 
 

Private banks

Among private sector lenders, only a handful are offering rates above 7 per cent: 
IDFC First Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank offer up to 7.40 per cent on select tenures.

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RBL Bank and Bandhan Bank offer around 7.20–7.25 per cent.
 
Most large private banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank remain in the 6.25–6.50 per cent range for common tenures.
 

Public sector banks

 
Public sector banks offer relatively lower FD rates:
 
State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda offer around 6.25–6.45 per cent for typical tenures
 
Most state-owned banks’ offers cluster in the 6.00–6.60 per cent range
 
Special schemes such as SBI’s ‘Amrit Vrishti’ or Bank of Baroda’s ‘Square Drive Deposit Scheme’ offer slightly higher returns but remain below private and small finance bank peaks. 
Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
Bank Name
 Interest Rates (p.a.)
Highest slab
1-year tenure (%)
3-year tenure (%)
5-year tenure (%)
10-year tenure (%)
% Tenure
SMALL FINANCE BANKS
AU Small Finance Bank 7.10 30 months 1 day to 36 months 6.35 7.10 6.75 6.75
Equitas Small Finance Bank 7.40 888 days 6.90 7.00 7.00 7.00
ESAF Small Finance Bank 8.00 501 days 4.75 6.00 5.75 5.75
Jana Small Finance Bank 8.00 375 to 400 days 7.00 7.50 7.77 6.50
Shivalik Small Finance Bank 7.80 21 months 1 day to 22 months 6.00 6.75 6.25 6.25
slice Small Finance Bank 7.75 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days 6.25 7.50 7.00 6.50
Suryoday Small Finance Bank 7.90 5 years 7.25 7.25 7.90 7.25
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.45 2 years 7.25 7.20 7.20 6.50
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 7.50 2 years to 3 years 6.00 7.50 7.00 6.75
PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
Axis Bank 6.45 15 months to 10 years 6.25 6.45 6.45 6.45
Bandhan Bank 7.25 2 years to less than 5 years 7.00 7.25 5.85 5.85
City Union Bank 7.00 500 days 6.80 6.50 6.25 6.25
CSB Bank 7.00 13 months 5.00 5.75 5.75 6.00
DBS Bank 6.60 376 days to 600 days 6.30 6.40 6.25 6.25
DCB Bank 7.15 24 months to less than 25 months; 34 months to less than 35 months; 60 months to 61 months 6.90 7.00 7.15 7.00
Federal Bank 6.75 36 months 6.25 6.75 6.40 6.40
HDFC Bank 6.50 3 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7 months 6.25 6.45 6.40 6.15
ICICI Bank 6.50 3 years 1 day to 10 years 6.25 6.45 6.50 6.50
IDFC FIRST Bank 7.40 390 days 6.50 7.00 7.00 6.00
IndusInd Bank 7.00 1 year 6 months to less than 1 year 7 months 6.75 6.90 6.65 6.50
Jammu & Kashmir Bank 7.25 888 days 6.75 6.65 6.60 6.60
IDBI Bank 6.50 Above 2 years to less than 3 years 6.20 6.35 6.25 5.90
Karnataka Bank 6.65 555 days 6.50 6.15 6.15 5.50
Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.70 15 months to less than 3 years 6.50 6.40 6.25 6.25
RBL Bank 7.20 18 months to 3 years 7.00 7.20 6.70 6.70
SBM Bank India 7.85 391 days to 15 months 7.10 7.10
 

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 1:10 PM IST

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