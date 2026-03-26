March-end fixed deposit rates at 4-8%: Check best offers across banks

Small finance banks offer the highest fixed deposit (FD) rates, with select tenures fetching up to 8 per cent, significantly higher than what large private- and public-sector banks offer.

Small finance banks lead on rates

According to data from Paisabazaar.com (as of March 25, 2026), small finance banks (SFBs) continue to dominate the FD rate table, particularly for short- to medium-term deposits.

ESAF Small Finance Bank and Jana Small Finance Bank offer up to 8.00 per cent on specific tenures.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers 7.90 per cent on a 5-year deposit.

Most SFBs are offering 7.00–7.75 per cent across 1–5 year tenures.

These rates are materially higher than those offered by larger banks, but they often come with tighter tenure windows and conditions.

Private banks

Among private sector lenders, only a handful are offering rates above 7 per cent:

IDFC First Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank offer up to 7.40 per cent on select tenures.

RBL Bank and Bandhan Bank offer around 7.20–7.25 per cent.

Most large private banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank remain in the 6.25–6.50 per cent range for common tenures.

Public sector banks

Public sector banks offer relatively lower FD rates:

State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda offer around 6.25–6.45 per cent for typical tenures

Most state-owned banks’ offers cluster in the 6.00–6.60 per cent range