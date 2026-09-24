Max Estates enters Ghaziabad with ₹3,000 cr project, expands NCR footprint

Max Estates will enter Ghaziabad through a proposed joint development agreement for a 9.76-acre land parcel in Indirapuram, with an estimated gross development value of up to ₹3,000 crore, the realtor said on Thursday.

The move comes weeks after the developer announced its entry into West Delhi and as it expands its residential pipeline across the NCR.

Max Estates is set to expand its Delhi-NCR footprint to Ghaziabad, with the real estate developer proposing to enter into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a nearly 9.76-acre land parcel in Indirapuram.

The project is expected to have a super built-up development potential of around 1.5 million sq ft and an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹2,500-3,000 crore, the company said on September 24.

The proposed transaction is structured on a capital-light basis, with the landowner to be compensated through a revenue-sharing arrangement. However, the deal is not yet final. It is subject to satisfactory due diligence, requisite approvals and execution of the JDA.

Where is the project located?

The proposed development is in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, along National Expressway-3. According to the company, the site has a buffer green belt, overlooks the green buffer zone of the Hindon River and is around 15 minutes by road from Akshardham Temple.

The location also offers connectivity to both Delhi and Noida, which is central to Max Estates' strategy of building its portfolio across the NCR.

The company has so far built its NCR presence primarily around Noida and Gurugram, with its latest announcement following its entry into Delhi's residential market.

What is a capital-light JDA?

Under a joint development model, the developer does not necessarily have to purchase the underlying land outright.

Instead, the landowner contributes the land while the developer typically brings development expertise, approvals, construction and marketing capabilities. The two parties then share the revenue or economic proceeds according to the agreement.

For Max Estates, the proposed Ghaziabad deal allows it to add development potential without making an upfront land purchase of the kind involved in a conventional acquisition.

Max Estates is rapidly expanding its NCR pipeline

The Ghaziabad announcement comes at a time when Max Estates has been adding projects across multiple NCR locations.

In August 2026, the company announced its entry into Delhi's residential market through a deal to acquire approximately 84.71 acres in West Delhi's Najafgarh.

That transaction was structured as a non-cash share swap, with Max Estates proposing to issue up to about seven million equity shares worth approximately ₹420.2 crore to the shareholders of the land-owning companies. The land parcel has an estimated GDV of ₹10,000-12,000 crore over the coming years.

From Noida and Gurugram to a wider NCR strategy

According to the company's own account of its journey, it formalised its strategy during 2018-21 around Delhi-NCR as the core region, initially with a focus on commercial real estate. It subsequently moved into residential development and began adding land parcels across the region.

Its current residential portfolio includes projects such as Estate 128 and Estate 105 in Noida, and Estate 360 and Estate 361 in Gurugram. The company has also announced further developments in these markets.

Its commercial portfolio includes Max Towers and Max Square in Noida and Max House in Delhi, among other assets.

Strong sales give the company room to expand

Max Estates' expansion comes after two consecutive financial years in which its pre-sales crossed ₹5,000 crore.

The company reported ₹5,305 crore of pre-sales in FY26, compared with ₹5,321 crore in FY25. The March quarter contributed ₹3,392 crore of FY26 pre-sales.

New residential launches have been a major contributor.

Its Estate 361 project in Gurugram recorded about ₹1,704 crore of pre-sales after its December 2025 launch, while Estate 105 in Noida generated around ₹1,783 crore of pre-sales within 10 days of its March 2026 launch. Max One in Noida also contributed to FY26 sales.

As of May 2026, the company said it had a GDV pipeline of more than ₹17,200 crore, while its commercial portfolio had 100% occupancy and lease rental income had increased 40% year-on-year to ₹154 crore.