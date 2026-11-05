Medical costs in India to rise 10.1% in 2027, double inflation rate: Aon

Medical costs in India are expected to increase by 10.1 per cent in 2027, down from 11.5 per cent in 2026, but healthcare expenses will continue to rise significantly faster than general inflation, according to Aon's 2027 Global Medical Trend Rates Report.

The projected medical cost growth is more than twice India's estimated general inflation rate of 4 per cent for 2027. After adjusting for inflation, the net medical trend rate is expected to decline to 6.1 per cent in 2027 from 7.4 per cent in 2026.

The moderation does not mean healthcare costs will fall. It indicates that the pace of increase is slowing, while the overall cost of medical treatment and services continues to rise.

For households, this could mean continued pressure on healthcare budgets, while employers may face higher costs in providing group medical insurance and employee health benefits.

India's projected medical trend rate is also higher than the Asia-Pacific average of 9.7 per cent for 2027, which is expected to decline from 11.3 per cent in 2026.

Among major Asian markets, India's projected rate is higher than China's 6 per cent, but lower than Singapore's 14.7 per cent, Thailand's 11.7 per cent and Indonesia's 17.3 per cent.

India’s rate is projected to be higher than China’s 6%, while remaining below several markets including Singapore (14.7%), Thailand (11.7%) and Indonesia (17.3%). The estimates are based on Aon's interactions with clients, insurers and healthcare providers across its network of more than 100 offices globally.

Cardiovascular disease, cancer among key drivers of claims

Chronic health conditions continue to account for a significant share of medical claims, with cardiovascular disease emerging as the leading driver, followed by ear, nose and throat (ENT), lung and respiratory disorders, and cancer.

High blood pressure, physical inactivity and poor nutrition are among the major risk factors expected to contribute to future healthcare claims, the report said.

The findings underline the growing importance of preventive healthcare as medical costs rise. For individuals, managing chronic disease risk through regular health checks, physical activity and healthier nutrition could help reduce the likelihood of expensive medical interventions.

For employers and insurers, the concentration of claims around chronic conditions also highlights the need to focus on early detection, disease management and access to appropriate healthcare services.

India remains above regional medical inflation average

The gap between medical cost growth and general inflation varies across Asian markets.

Indonesia is projected to record the highest medical trend rate in the region at 17.3 per cent in 2027, followed by Singapore at 14.7 per cent and Thailand at 11.7 per cent. Pakistan's medical trend rate is projected at 24.4 per cent, while Kazakhstan's is expected to reach 32 per cent.

At the other end, China's projected medical trend rate is 6 per cent, while Australia's is 7.2 per cent and Japan's 3.1 per cent.

The differences reflect variations in healthcare systems, demographics, disease burdens and healthcare utilisation patterns.

Aon's report said India's healthcare cost pressures remain elevated because of structural factors, including the growing burden of chronic disease, rising demand for medical services and greater use of advanced treatments.

"With local medical costs still rising at more than twice the rate of inflation, benefits budgets will remain under pressure," said Ashley D'Silva, Head of Health and Wealth Solutions, India, Aon.

He said employers would need to use workforce and claims data to redesign health plans, strengthen provider networks and support employee wellbeing.

Employers turn to preventive care and flexible benefits

The report also highlights how employers are responding to rising medical costs.

Globally, 87 per cent of employers are expected to use wellbeing initiatives as a cost-management approach in 2027. Around two-thirds are expected to offer flexible benefits, allowing employees to select benefits according to their individual needs.

Aon said data-driven benefits design, preventive healthcare and better management of provider networks could help employers balance affordability with access to quality healthcare.

Ariz Rizvi, Head of Health Risk Management, Health Solutions, India, Aon, said a one-size-fits-all approach to employee benefits was becoming less effective given the diversity of India's workforce.