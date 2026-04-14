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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Mid-April fixed deposit rates at 6-8.1%: Check best offers across banks

Mid-April fixed deposit rates at 6-8.1%: Check best offers across banks

Small finance banks lead with up to 8.1% rates, while state-owned and private banks offer 6-7% across tenures

A snapshot of FD rates offered by small finance banks and others

Amit Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 12:38 PM IST
Fixed deposit (FD) rates remain elevated in mid-April, with small finance banks offering up to 8.1 per cent. Their offers outpace rates from large public and private sector peers, according to digital investment platform Stable Money.
 

Small finance banks lead on returns

 
Among such lenders, Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers the highest rate at 8.1 per cent for a tenure of two years and five months. Jana Small Finance Bank follows with up to 7.77 per cent for five years, while Utkarsh and slice small finance banks offer around 7.5 per cent for three-year deposits.
 

Private banks

 
Private banks offer relatively competitive rates:
 
 
  • Bandhan Bank: up to 7.25 per cent (3 years)
  • RBL Bank: up to 7.2 per cent (3 years)
  • IDFC First Bank and Yes Bank: up to 7 per cent (3 years)
  • HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank: around 6.5 per cent
 
These rates reflect a balance between safety perception and return expectations.
 

Public-sector banks

 
These lenders remain the most conservative in pricing:

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  • State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda: up to 6.3 per cent
  • Bank of India: around 6.25 per cent
 
While the rates are lower, these banks continue to attract depositors due to perceived safety and strong government backing.
 

NBFC FDs also competitive

 
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) such as Bajaj Finance and Shriram Finance offer up to 7.6–7.65 per cent for three-year tenures, placing them between private banks and small finance banks in terms of returns.
 

Why FDs remain relevant

 
“Small finance banks, along with other banks, are continuing to offer relatively higher interest rates across fixed and recurring deposits, making them an attractive option for investors seeking better risk-adjusted returns,” said Saurabh Jain, cofounder and chief executive officer of Stable Money.
 
He added that in the current environment, where stability and predictability are key, FDs remain a reliable instrument for steady income.
 
Importantly, deposits are insured up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).
 

What investors should do

 
For investors prioritising capital protection and predictable returns:
 
  • Consider diversifying deposits across banks to stay within the Rs 5 lakh insurance limit
  • Use small finance banks selectively for higher yields
  • Match tenure with liquidity needs

  Latest FD rates table

   
    Regular Rates Regular Citizen Rates
Bank Name Bank Type Special rate Special Tenure Reg Highest Rate (%) Reg Highest Tenure Reg 1Y (%) Reg 3Y (%) Reg 5Y (%) Reg 10Y (%)
Bank of Baroda PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE     6.3 5Y 6.1 6.25 6.3 6
Bank of India PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE     6.25 1Y 6.25 6.25 6 6
PNB PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE     6.3 3Y 6.25 6.3 6.1 6
SBI PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE     6.3 3Y 6.25 6.3 6.05 6.05
Axis Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     6.45 3Y 6.25 6.45 6.45 6.45
Bandhan Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     7.25 3Y 7 7.25 5.85 5.85
FEDERAL BANK LTD. PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     6.75 3Y 6.25 6.75 6.4 6.4
HDFC Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     6.5 3Y 6.25 6.5 6.4 6.15
ICICI Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     6.5 5Y 6.25 6.45 6.5 6.5
IDFC First Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     7 3Y 6.5 7 7 6
IndusInd Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     6.9 3Y 6.75 6.9 6.65 6.5
Kotak Mahindra Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     6.7 3Y 6.5 6.7 6.25 6.25
RBL Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     7.2 3Y 7 7.2 6.7 6.7
South Indian Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     6.35 1Y 6.35 6.2 5.7 5.7
Yes Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     7 3Y 6.65 7 6.75 6.75
AU SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE     7.1 3Y 6.35 7.1 6.75 6.75
Jana SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE     7.77 5Y 7 7.5 7.77 6.5
Shivalik SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.80% 1Y10M 6.75 3Y 6 6.75 6.25 6.25
Suryoday SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 8.10% 2Y6M 7.9 5Y 7.25 7.25 7.9 7.25
Ujjivan SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.45% 2Y 7.25 1Y 7.25 7.25 7.2 6.5
Unity SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.5% 1Y 7.25 1Y 7.25 6.75 6.75 6
Utkarsh SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.50% 3Y 7.5 3Y 7.25 7.5 7 6.75
slice SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.75% 1Y6M1D 7.5 3Y 6.25 7.5 7 6.5
Bajaj Finance NBFC_BANK_TYPE 6.95% 3Y 6.95 3Y 6.6 6.95 6.95 NA
Shriram Finance NBFC_BANK_TYPE 7.65% 3Y 7.6 3Y 7 7.6 7.6 NA
 

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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

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