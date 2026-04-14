Mid-April fixed deposit rates at 6-8.1%: Check best offers across banks

Fixed deposit (FD) rates remain elevated in mid-April, with small finance banks offering up to 8.1 per cent. Their offers outpace rates from large public and private sector peers, according to digital investment platform Stable Money.

Small finance banks lead on returns

Among such lenders, Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers the highest rate at 8.1 per cent for a tenure of two years and five months. Jana Small Finance Bank follows with up to 7.77 per cent for five years, while Utkarsh and slice small finance banks offer around 7.5 per cent for three-year deposits.

Private banks

Private banks offer relatively competitive rates:

Bandhan Bank: up to 7.25 per cent (3 years)

RBL Bank: up to 7.2 per cent (3 years)

IDFC First Bank and Yes Bank: up to 7 per cent (3 years)

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank: around 6.5 per cent

These rates reflect a balance between safety perception and return expectations.

Public-sector banks

These lenders remain the most conservative in pricing:

State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda: up to 6.3 per cent

Bank of India: around 6.25 per cent

While the rates are lower, these banks continue to attract depositors due to perceived safety and strong government backing.

NBFC FDs also competitive

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) such as Bajaj Finance and Shriram Finance offer up to 7.6–7.65 per cent for three-year tenures, placing them between private banks and small finance banks in terms of returns.

Why FDs remain relevant

“Small finance banks, along with other banks, are continuing to offer relatively higher interest rates across fixed and recurring deposits, making them an attractive option for investors seeking better risk-adjusted returns,” said Saurabh Jain, cofounder and chief executive officer of Stable Money.

He added that in the current environment, where stability and predictability are key, FDs remain a reliable instrument for steady income.

Importantly, deposits are insured up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

What investors should do

For investors prioritising capital protection and predictable returns:

Consider diversifying deposits across banks to stay within the Rs 5 lakh insurance limit

Use small finance banks selectively for higher yields

Match tenure with liquidity needs

Latest FD rates table