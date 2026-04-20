Missed tax break on property sale? ITAT allows Section 54 in reassessment

A recent ruling by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has offered relief to taxpayers who failed to claim capital gains exemption on time, clarifying that such benefits may still be available during reassessment proceedings.

The decision centres around Section 54 of the Income Tax Act, which allows exemption on long-term capital gains if the proceeds are reinvested in a residential property.

However, tax experts caution that this is not a blanket second chance. The relief is conditional, documentation-heavy, and likely to face scrutiny.

When can Section 54 be claimed during reassessment?

The ITAT clarified that taxpayers can raise a Section 54 claim even if it was not made in the original return, provided the reassessment is triggered by the same capital gains.

“The claim must directly relate to the escaped income that triggered reassessment. It cannot be used to introduce unrelated deductions,” said Parag Jain, tax head at 1 Finance.

This aligns with the broader legal principle that tax authorities must compute the correct taxable income, including applicable exemptions, even during reassessment. “The assessing officer is duty-bound to account for statutory exemptions arising from the same transaction,” said Rahul Charkha, partner at Economic Laws Practice.

Experts say this prevents a situation where taxpayers are taxed on gross capital gains despite having made a valid reinvestment. “Substantive compliance overrides procedural lapses,” said Sudhir Kaushik, cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO) at Taxspanner, a Zaggle company.

Missed filing your original return? What to do

The course of action depends on the taxpayer’s situation.

If a reassessment notice under Section 148 has been issued, taxpayers should file a return within the prescribed time and claim the exemption with full disclosure. “The return filed in response becomes the operative document,” said Charkha.

Jain added that if the original return was filed but the exemption was missed, the claim can still be raised during reassessment proceedings.

However, an updated return under Section 139(8A) may not help in such cases. “It permits reporting additional income, not new deduction claims,” Jain added.

Kaushik underscored the importance of transparency at this stage. “Proper disclosure and documentation are critical when claiming exemption during reassessment,” he said.

Conditions and documents that matter

The relief is not automatic. Taxpayers must meet all Section 54 conditions:

Sale of a long-term residential property

Reinvestment in another residential property within prescribed timelines

Eligibility restricted to individuals and Hindu Undivided Families

“The new property must be purchased within one year before or two years after the sale, or constructed within three years,” said Charkha.

Documentation becomes crucial, especially when the claim is made for the first time during reassessment. Experts highlight the following as essential:

Sale deed of the original property

Purchase agreement or allotment letter of the new property

Bank statements showing fund flow

Capital gains computation

Possession or completion proof

“Exemption was allowed in cases where reinvestment was completed within the required period and backed by proper evidence,” Kaushik said.

Jain added that clear traceability of funds and timelines can significantly strengthen the claim, particularly under scrutiny.

Relief for taxpayers, but scrutiny likely

While the ruling is taxpayer-friendly, it may not reduce litigation entirely.

“For taxpayers who genuinely reinvested but missed the claim, this is a meaningful correction,” Jain said. At the same time, he warned that assessing officers are likely to closely examine timing, documentation, and the linkage to escaped income.

Kaushik echoed this view: “The ruling provides relief, but may also lead to increased scrutiny during reassessment, particularly on documentation and timing.”

Charkha pointed to a recent case where exemption was allowed despite non-filing of the original return, but the matter was sent back for fresh examination on merits. “The ruling reduces the risk of outright rejection, but does not eliminate litigation risk,” he said.

Real estate angle: Intent to reinvest remains intact

From a market perspective, the ruling reflects ongoing investor behaviour rather than changing it.

“We are clearly seeing continued reinvestment of capital gains into residential property,” said Ravikant, co-founder at Elegance Enterprises and Elegance Infra.

However, investor behaviour is evolving. “Investors are more careful, seeking clarity upfront and structuring transactions more thoughtfully,” he said, adding that while the intent to reinvest remains strong, decisions are now more measured.

All in all

The ITAT ruling reinforces a key principle: Legitimate tax benefits should not be denied due to procedural lapses. But the relief is not unconditional.

Taxpayers must ensure that:

The exemption claim is directly linked to the reassessed income

All statutory conditions are met

Documentation is robust and readily available

In practice, this is less a second chance and more a narrow window for correction, one that works best for those who have complied in substance, even if they slipped on procedure.