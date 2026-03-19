Mothers to get maternity leave regardless of adopted child's age: SC

The Supreme Court has struck down a restrictive provision of the Social Security Code, 2020, ruling that women who adopt children cannot be denied maternity leave based on the child’s age — a decision empowering working women.

Case background

The earlier law allowed 12 weeks of maternity leave only if the adopted child was below three months of age. The court found this classification arbitrary and unconstitutional, noting that adoption processes often take longer, making the benefit inaccessible in most cases. It held that adoptive motherhood carries the same legal and emotional weight as biological motherhood, and maternity protection is a basic human right.

Employers now legally bound

Employers across establishments covered under the Code must now grant 12 weeks of maternity leave to all adoptive mothers, irrespective of the child’s age.

“The court has effectively re-written the provision… employers cannot deny leave based on the child’s age,” said Ankita Panikkar, senior associate at law firm Alpha Partners.

Echoing this, Supriya Majumdar, partner, Elarra Law Offices, said employers are now bound to extend such leave “without differentiating between biological mothers and adoptive mothers,” though this may involve additional documentation for proof of adoption.

However, compliance may not be seamless. Companies will need to urgently update HR policies and plan for longer paid absences. “Immediate hurdles include rapid updates to internal HR policies and potential resistance in the unorganised sector,” said Shravanth Shanker, managing partner at B Shanker Advocates LLP.

Ankita Ray, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said that enforcement, especially at small companies, could be a challenge.

Financial and career impact

Experts underline that the earlier rule had a direct financial cost for women.

“The exclusion meant that women adopting older children faced an immediate loss of income, undermining their financial stability,” Panikkar said, adding that many were forced to exit the workforce.

Shanker described this as a “motherhood penalty”, where women had to choose between job security and caregiving, affecting long-term income growth and career progression. Majumdar noted that the lack of leave often pushed women to resign, increasing the financial burden on households.

Gaps remain

Despite the relief, gaps persist. India still lacks a statutory framework for paternity leave in the private sector.

“The discourse must shift toward gender-neutral parental leave,” Shanker said, pointing to the need for more inclusive policies. Ray also highlighted that paternity leave remains largely optional, even though it is critical to balancing caregiving responsibilities.

For now, the ruling removes a key barrier for adoptive mothers—but broader workplace equality in parenting benefits is still evolving.