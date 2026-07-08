Multi-city deals drive India's realty investments to post-pandemic high

Institutional investments in Indian real estate rose sharply in the second quarter of 2026, with investors increasingly spreading capital across multiple cities rather than concentrating on individual markets, according to Vestian.

The report showed that institutional investments touched $2.68 billion in Q2 2026, up 90% quarter-on-quarter and 49% year-on-year, taking total investments in the first half of 2026 to $4.1 billion, the highest first-half inflows since the Covid-19 pandemic.

A key trend during the quarter was the rise of geographically diversified investments. Multi-city transactions accounted for 60.3% of total institutional inflows, while the remaining 40% was spread across India's major property markets.

Commercial assets dominate

Commercial real estate continued to attract the largest share of institutional capital.

The segment drew $1.88 billion, accounting for 70% of total investments during the quarter. Investment in commercial assets increased 67% sequentially and 72% annually, supported by sustained demand from Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Residential assets attracted $400 million, almost doubling from the previous quarter, although their share remained stable at 15%.

Meanwhile, investments in diversified assets—which include a mix of commercial, residential and industrial properties—jumped 566% quarter-on-quarter to $372 million, albeit on a low base.

Industrial and warehousing assets remained subdued, attracting just $27 million during the quarter.

Domestic investors stay in the lead

Domestic investors remained the largest source of institutional capital.

India-focused investors deployed $1.56 billion during the quarter, accounting for 58% of total investments. Their investments rose 53% over the previous quarter and surged 363% year-on-year.

Foreign investor participation also rebounded strongly.

Foreign institutional investments crossed $1 billion, rising 454% sequentially to account for 38% of total inflows, indicating improving global investor sentiment.

Note: Values depicted are in USD Mn, rounded to the nearest whole number Commercial assets include office, retail, co-working, and hospitality projects. Diversified assets include commercial, residential, and/or industrial & wa Co-investments between domestic and foreign investors declined to 4% of overall investments.

Why investments are spreading

According to Vestian, investors are increasingly adopting geographically diversified strategies rather than concentrating exposure in a handful of cities.

The dominance of multi-city deals reflects growing confidence in India's broader real estate market even as global geopolitical and economic uncertainties persist.

He added that commercial assets continue to attract the lion's share of investments due to sustained GCC expansion, while broader diversification across asset classes points to growing investor confidence in India's real estate sector.

Vestian expects investment momentum to remain strong through the rest of the year as geopolitical uncertainties ease further and foreign capital deployment improves. "“India’s real estate sector attracted significant institutional investments during the second quarter of 2026, mainly driven by robust domestic capital deployment and a revival in foreign investor participation. While commercial assets continue to attract the lion’s share of investments on the back of sustained GCC expansion, increased diversification across asset classes reflects growing investor confidence in the broader real estate ecosystem. As geopolitical and economic uncertainties gradually ease further, investment activity is expected to remain buoyant, reinforcing India’s position as a preferred global real estate investment destination," said Shrinivas Rao, CEO, Vestian.