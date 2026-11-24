Mumbai has emerged among Asia Pacific’s top 10 preferred destinations for cross-border real estate investment in 2027, signalling growing global investor interest in India’s property market as capital shifts towards assets offering opportunities for income growth and value creation.

According to Colliers’ '2027 Global Investor Outlook', investors across Asia Pacific are becoming more selective amid higher financing costs, with 60% of their intended capital deployment directed towards value-add and opportunistic strategies. These strategies involve acquiring assets with scope for refurbishment, repositioning, development or operational improvements to enhance their value.

Note: Rankings reflect the top 10 positions; tied destinations share the same ranking based on investor preference. The report, based on in-house expert insights and a survey of more than 1,170 international investors across 35 countries, identifies Tokyo, Osaka and Sydney as the region’s three most preferred investment destinations. Mumbai also features among the preferred markets, alongside cities such as Melbourne, Singapore, Brisbane, Seoul, Hong Kong and Auckland.

For India, the findings point to opportunities extending beyond the traditional office-led investment market. Colliers expects hospitality and alternative assets to attract greater investor attention in 2027, supported by growing institutional participation, occupier demand and the expansion of newer real estate segments.

“Mumbai, amongst APAC's preferred cross-border investment destinations, underscores the growing confidence of global investors in India's established markets and their long-term growth potential,” said Badal Yagnik, chief executive officer and managing director, Colliers India.

He expects investment activity across India’s leading markets to remain robust, driven by demand for high-quality assets and a greater focus on value creation. Asset repositioning, sustainability initiatives, operational improvements and artificial intelligence-led transformation are likely to shape investment strategies in 2027, he said.

Office remains the largest investment segment, but alternatives gain ground

Office assets continued to account for the largest share of real estate investments in India, representing 37% of total investment activity during the first nine months of 2026, according to the report.

However, investment in alternatives and hospitality assets rose six to seven times each compared with the corresponding period in 2025. The sharp increase suggests that investors are increasingly exploring segments beyond conventional commercial office properties.

Within alternatives, data centres are attracting renewed interest, particularly in Mumbai. Growing requirements from hyperscale operators, rising enterprise data consumption and supportive digital infrastructure policies are contributing to the sector’s appeal.

Grade A office assets in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad and Pune are nevertheless expected to remain preferred investment choices. Demand from occupiers, including global capability centres (GCCs), is supporting the outlook for high-quality office buildings.

Colliers expects the next office investment cycle to be characterised by a widening gap between prime and secondary properties. Grade A buildings in established locations are better positioned to benefit from occupiers’ preference for quality and the potential for rental growth. Older or lower-quality buildings, meanwhile, may attract investor interest where there is a clear opportunity for refurbishment, repositioning or change of use.

Higher financing costs push investors towards value creation

The shift towards value-add and opportunistic strategies is also visible across Asia Pacific. Together, these strategies account for 60% of investors’ intended deployment, while core-plus strategies account for 19%, core investments for 15% and debt for 6%.

The preference for more active investment strategies reflects a market in which investors are seeking to generate returns through asset-level improvements rather than relying solely on market-wide capital appreciation.

At the regional level, industrial and logistics properties, multifamily housing and data centres are among the leading investment preferences beyond office assets. In data centres, 40% of APAC investors favour acquiring powered land, reflecting the importance of access to power and infrastructure for digital facilities.

Flexible capital structures are also expected to play a larger role. Recapitalisations, joint ventures and real estate secondaries could give investors additional routes to deploy capital while allowing existing owners to unlock value and recycle funds.

“Asia Pacific’s 2027 opportunity is shifting from a broad market recovery story towards asset selection,” said Theo Novak, managing director of capital markets, Asia Pacific, at Colliers. Rental growth, capital-market liquidity, AI and digital infrastructure, and structural demand across living, logistics and selected retail markets are creating multiple avenues for investment, he said.

What this means for India

Mumbai’s inclusion among APAC’s preferred cross-border destinations is significant for India’s efforts to attract institutional capital into its real estate market. The city’s diversified occupier base and role as the country’s financial and commercial centre underpin its investment appeal.

Infrastructure developments, including the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and Navi Mumbai International Airport, are also improving connectivity and opening up new growth corridors across the metropolitan region.

"Regional investment volumes are already above the 10-year average, while rental growth, capital-market liquidity, AI and digital infrastructure and structural demand across living, logistics and selected retail markets are creating multiple routes to deployment,” said Theo Novak, Colliers’ Managing Director of Capital Markets, Asia Pacific.

Five forces likely to shape Asia Pacific investment in 2027

Resilient income: 66% of Asia Pacific respondents expect rental growth to have a positive impact, supporting demand for assets able to deliver stable income growth.

Value-add opportunities: Value-add represents 25% of Asia Pacific investment strategy selections, as capital targets assets that can be acquired below replacement cost then refurbished or repositioned.

More flexible capital: Recapitalisations, joint ventures and real estate secondaries are expected to provide new ways for investors to deploy capital and for owners to recycle it.

Technology-driven capital rotation: Gains from high-performing technology and AI-related investments could provide a new source of capital for real estate.

Continued economic growth: 53% of Asia Pacific respondents expect regional economic growth to have a positive impact, supporting occupier fundamentals and investor confidence.