Mutual funds to pension schemes: Choosing the right long-term investments

Most people focus on building their savings to have financial security. Investments help in scenarios such as loss of income, children’s marriage or education, retirement or a new business. With inflation and rising expenses to manage, it becomes difficult to save for such long-term needs. So, choosing meaningful investments is crucial for growing wealth. In this article, we explain how individuals can choose an investment account for long-term wealth building.

What is long-term investment, and why is it important?

Any investment is for long-term if its holding period is typically more than one year. However, the holding period criteria may differ by asset to be considered a long-term investment. For example, stocks and shares held for over one year are long-term investments, but the same period does not qualify for debt or fixed income assets. Some investments must be held for five years or more to be called long-term.

Long-term investments grow over time due to compounding. So, the initial investment turns into a substantial amount over time. For instance, if a person purchases gold worth Rs 25,000, the value will more than double in around 5 years. The gains from the investment can be reinvested for further growth in the future.

Another reason long-term investments are safe is that short-term market fluctuations do not have a major impact. On a broader level, factors such as inflation and economic conditions do influence these investments, but investors get more time to diversify their portfolios, with scope to balance the expansion and market correction.

Define your financial goals

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) can yield over Rs 4 lakh in 5 years. Before picking an option, one must have clarity on why the investment is being made: Whether it is for retirement, children’s future, tax savings, or wealth creation in general. Aligning the investment with financial goals is crucial; otherwise, it can defeat the purpose. For this, one should know to quantify the need – the amount of money one needs – and the time frame to achieve this goal. For example, investing Rs 5,000 per month in a(SIP) can yield over Rs 4 lakh in 5 years.

Check for tax benefits

Some popular investment schemes are tax-saving instruments. For example, the Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) is a market-linked wealth creation investment option, which allows tax exemption of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. National Pension System (NPS) is another investment option, which provides retirement benefits and allows tax deduction up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80CCD(1) and another Rs 50,000 under Section 80CCD (1B) in the old tax regime. So, when deciding on an investment scheme, analyse the tax advantages that come with it.

Costs and other limitations

Investors should be aware of the costs or investment fees required when planning a long-term investment. For instance, annual costs known as expense ratio are levied by mutual funds to manage the expenses. This involves a management fee for paying people to manage the account, maintenance expenses and other charges.

Public Provident Fund (PPF) is 15 years. The lock-in period is another factor to note when investing for the long-term. It is the minimum time before which investors cannot withdraw their money. For example, the lock-in period for the(PPF) is 15 years.

Apart from these factors, knowing one’s risk appetite is important. Some low-risk investments include PPF and fixed deposits, which guarantee steady returns in the long run. High-risk investments, on the other hand, involve higher volatility but may offer higher returns. So, the choice must be made based on what is comfortable.

Takeaway

Wealth creation is a lengthy process and needs thorough planning. The investor should have a systematic approach, which involves being goal-focused, ensuring regular contributions, performing timely review and managing the risks.

FAQs

What is the first step to choosing a long-term investment plan?

The first step to choosing a long-term investment involves assessing one’s financial goals and risk appetite. When analysing personal goals, it is important to quantify the investment one plans to make and the estimated time frame. Risk assessment will enable investors to make realistic choices and manage volatility while achieving their goals.

Which trade-off matters most in long-term investment: liquidity, cost, risk, or convenience?

For long-term investment, cost and risks are some important factors to consider, as these can significantly impact the overall returns and financial stability. For instance, expense ratios in mutual funds can compound over time, impacting the investment.

What mistakes are most common when choosing a long-term investment?

Some common mistakes people make with long-term investments include not reviewing the portfolio. The portfolio may need to be realigned depending on the person’s financial goals or market conditions. Another major mistake is making decisions based on current market trends. In long-term investments, one must have an overall picture and give some time, despite the market conditions.

How often should long-term investment decisions be reviewed?

Investors should consider reviewing their long-term investments annually. While reviewing, one should take into account factors such as their personal financial goals, market situation and risk tolerance. This will help them make timely decisions, including any adjustments, if necessary.