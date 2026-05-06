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Negligence claims can continue against heirs after doctor's death: SC

Top court clarifies patients can pursue claims against a deceased doctor's heirs, with liability capped at inherited assets

Supreme Court

Supreme Court

Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 6:26 PM IST

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The Supreme Court has affirmed that claims of medical negligence do not end upon a doctor’s death, ruling that legal heirs may be held liable to the extent of their inherited estate. This clarification of liability has implications for patients seeking recourse and doctors’ financial planning, according to legal experts.
 
In Kumud Lall vs Suresh Chandra Roy (deceased), the court ruled that a medical negligence case can continue against a doctor’s legal heirs. However, liability is restricted strictly to the estate they inherited from the doctor and not their personal assets.
 
The court noted that the legal maxim “actio personalis moritur cum persona” (a personal right dies with the person) is not absolute in India and has been modified by statute. It said:
 
 

Claims tied to the estate survive

Purely personal injury claims may not survive in the same way
 
Legal heirs can be brought on record to continue proceedings

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Any compensation, if awarded, is recoverable only from the deceased doctor’s estate
 
For patients, the ruling strengthens legal recourse.
 
A doctor’s death created uncertainty around whether a case could proceed. Now, the position is clearer:
 
  • Patients can file or continue a negligence claim even after the doctor’s death
  • However, recovery is limited to financial compensation from the estate
 
“A patient can continue proceedings against the doctor’s legal heirs, but only to the extent of the estate inherited, not against their personal assets,” said Raheel Patel, partner at law firm Gandhi Law Associates.
 
This effectively balances two competing concerns, ensuring victims are not left without remedy, while preventing undue burden on family members.
 

What it means for doctors

For practising doctors, the judgement expands the scope of professional risk.
 
Liability is no longer confined to their lifetime. Instead, it may extend beyond death, attaching to the estate they leave behind.
 
This has direct financial implications:
  • Claims may arise or continue years after treatment
  • Estate value could be impacted by pending litigation
  • Legal disputes may involve heirs managing or defending claims
“The ruling shifts the legal landscape from mere personal liability to estate-based liability,” said Shashank Agarwal, founder of Legum Solis.
 

Key safeguards still available

 
Despite widening the scope of claims, the court has provided safeguards for doctors and their heirs.
 
  • Burden of proof remains on the claimant
  • Heirs can fully contest the case on merits
  • All standard legal defences remain available
  • Liability, if any, is capped to the estate
 
Supriya Majumdar, partner at Elarra Law Offices, noted that heirs can challenge both “liability and quantum of compensation,” ensuring procedural fairness.
 

Legal heirs are not personally liable

A crucial clarification in the ruling is that legal heirs do not bear personal financial liability.
 
They step into the proceedings only as representatives of the estate, not as individual defendants.
 
Kunal Maliramani, associate at Accord Juris LLP, explained that monetary claims “may be maintainable against the legal heirs,” but only insofar as they relate to the estate of the deceased.
 
This distinction prevents the unintended consequence of burdening families with liabilities unrelated to their own actions.
 

What doctors should do

 
The ruling raises the bar for risk management in medical practice.
 
Experts broadly agree on the following safeguards:
 
  • Maintain detailed medical records
  • Ensure robust informed consent documentation
  • Retain records for longer durations
  • Take adequate professional indemnity insurance
  • Consider estate planning to account for contingent liabilities
 
As Patel pointed out, documentation and insurance now become “even more critical” given that liability may outlive the individual.
 

Key takeaways

 
  • Medical negligence claims do not end with a doctor’s death
  • Legal heirs can be impleaded, but only as estate representatives
  • Compensation is limited to the value of inherited assets
  • Doctors need stronger financial and legal safeguards
 
Patients gain clearer, enforceable rights

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 6:26 PM IST

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