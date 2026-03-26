New 12% buyback surcharge: What investors need to know before April 1

The Lok Sabha has approved several key amendments to the Finance Bill 2026, introducing changes that will directly impact how you manage your investments and interact with tax proceedings starting April 1.

The government on Wednesday introduced 32 amendments to the Finance Bill 2026, which was later approved by the House. The amended Finance Bill will be taken up for consideration by the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Share Buybacks: Higher Costs for Small & Mid-Sized Investors

The New Flat Surcharge: A uniform 12% surcharge will now be levied on capital gains earned by individual and corporate shareholders from buybacks.

Impact on Individuals: Previously, those with taxable income up to ₹50 lakh paid no surcharge, and those between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore paid 10%. The move to 12% across these brackets makes buybacks a costlier route compared to alternatives like dividends.

Commenting on the amendments, Nangia Global Advisors, M&A Tax Partner, Sandeepp Jhunjhunwala said imposing a flat 12 per cent surcharge on capital gains from buybacks for individual shareholders would significantly raise their effective tax cost, as a lower surcharge structure was applied earlier.

"Moving to a flat 12 per cent surcharge means higher tax outgo across these brackets, making buybacks a costlier route for cash extraction compared to alternatives such as dividends. This is likely to discourage individual shareholder inclination for buybacks and distort capital allocation decisions," Jhunjhunwala said.

He said the impact of this amendment, however, would largely be limited to small and mid-sized buybacks.

Large buybacks, where gains exceed Rs 1 crore, are already subject to a higher surcharge rate of 15 per cent, Jhunjhunwala said, adding that "the amendment actually implies a 3 per cent reduction in surcharge for such category".

The "Large Buyback" Silver Lining:

For major investors whose gains exceed ₹1 crore, the surcharge is actually decreasing from 15% to 12%—a 3% reduction.

Corporate Investors: Companies with taxable income up to ₹10 crore will also see an increased burden, as they previously paid either 0% or 7% surcharge in these brackets.

"In both scenarios, the shift to a uniform 12 per cent surcharge increases the overall tax burden, thereby making buybacks relatively more expensive," Jhunjhunwala said.

Closing Procedural Loopholes in Tax Disputes

The government is also moving to prioritize "substance over form" regarding tax documentation.

A new retrospective amendment ensures that electronically granted tax approvals cannot be invalidated due to minor technicalities.

No More Technical Wins: Taxpayers can no longer strike down cases based solely on procedural lapses like inadequate reasoning, authentication defects, or the absence of a digital signature.

This appears to be a curative and validation provision aimed at safeguarding the legality of electronically issued documents previously, said Jhunjhunwala.

"It could nullify taxpayers' positions in pending disputes and revive cases that might otherwise have been struck down due to procedural lapses," Jhunjhunwala said.

Retrospective Reach: This change is effective back to April 1, 2021, meaning it could revive older cases or nullify positions currently being held in pending disputes.

Validation of Documents: This follows a similar move regarding the Document Identification Number (DIN), ensuring that assessments aren't annulled simply because a code was omitted.

What exactly is changing? "The amendments reflect a policy shift towards prioritising the substance over form doctrine, ensuring that proceedings are not invalidated merely due to deficiencies such as authentication issues or absence of digital signatures," Jhunjhunwala said.

Until now, surcharge on capital gains from buybacks depended on your income:

No surcharge if income was below ₹50 lakh

10% surcharge for income between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore

Higher surcharge (up to 15%) for very high incomes

Now, this will change to a flat 12% surcharge for everyone.

Why this matters to you

This may seem like a small tweak, but it can directly impact your returns.

For most individual investors

If your income is below ₹1 crore, your tax outgo will increase.

Earlier:

You may have paid 0% or 10% surcharge

Now:

You will pay 12% surcharge