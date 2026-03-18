Market correction: Build watchlist, buy quality stocks at target prices

Meanwhile, the number of demat accounts has risen by 32 million or 17 per cent over the year ending February 2026. Many of these would be new investors experiencing their first major bout of volatility.

Not all corrections are alike

Investors often make behavioural mistakes during a serious market correction. They should, for instance, avoid emotional responses such as panic selling at market lows. “By exiting during temporary declines, investors could miss out on the recovery,” says Feroze Azeez, joint chief executive officer (CEO), Anand Rathi Wealth.

Investors must also guard against recency bias. “Do not assume that the current correction will behave like other recent ones,” says Shrikant Chouhan, head, equity research, Kotak Securities. Chouhan says that while the 2020 Covid-19 crash and the 2025 tariff-led correction saw sharp recoveries from panic lows, not all corrections follow the same pattern.

Investors should avoid chasing heavily beaten-down stocks blindly. “Do not keep averaging down falling stocks without reassessing their fundamentals,” says Devarsh Vakil, head of research, HDFC Securities.

The temptation to catch falling knives must also be resisted. “Avoid lump-sum investing during volatile phases because timing the bottom is difficult,” says Chouhan.

A highly concentrated portfolio can be risky. “It is prudent to construct a portfolio with no fewer than 20 stocks at any point in time,” says Kashyap Javeri, fund manager and head of research, Emkay Investment Managers.

Volatility or deterioration in fundamentals?

Investors must distinguish between a stock price decline caused by broad market volatility and one driven by a deterioration in fundamentals.

“Investors should recognise that broad market falls can happen because of global uncertainty, geopolitical events, commodity prices, or risk-off sentiment even when fundamentals remain stable,” says Azeez.

Revisit the original reasons for owning the stock and examine whether they still hold. Investors should check whether the company’s balance sheet remains strong, debt stays manageable, and earnings growth is steady or improving. They should also assess whether the company’s long-term competitive advantage remains intact.

Examine whether the business outlook, industry dynamics, or business model has worsened materially. Also assess whether management commentary remains credible and focused on long-term growth.

“If these checks remain positive, treat the fall as part of the broader correction and respond with patience rather than panic,” says Vakil.

Those who find it difficult to track these parameters should consider diversified equity mutual funds managed by professionals.

What stocks to keep

Investors should retain stocks with a durable competitive advantage or moat. They should continue with companies that are growing steadily and generating strong cash flows. “Assess expected growth over the next three to five years rather than rely only on historical earnings,” says Vakil.

Consider management quality, corporate governance, return ratios, capital expenditure (capex), and sector dynamics when deciding whether to hold a stock.

Any re-evaluation should also take into account the valuation at which the stock was bought. “Even a great company can be a bad investment if bought at an excessive valuation during a hype cycle,” says Vakil.

What stocks to sell

Investors should sell when the original investment thesis no longer holds and visibility on future earnings growth is weak.

If the business engine is failing, the stock price will eventually reflect that weakness. “Shrinking margins despite revenue growth can signal a loss of competitive advantage or rising cost pressures,” says Vakil.

Investors should stay cautious about highly cyclical businesses at the weaker end of the cycle. They should also exit cash-burning companies in highly competitive industries.

“Frequent changes in top management, accounting irregularities, and corporate governance issues are other reasons to sell,” says Vakil.

Investors can reallocate the proceeds from such sales to stocks with stronger earnings visibility, healthier balance sheets, and more predictable business models.

They should also trim a stock position if it has become too large a share of the portfolio.

Opportunities after a correction

Market corrections can create opportunities to buy the right stocks at the right price. “Corrections compress valuations across the board and create opportunities in quality businesses,” says Akshay Chinchalkar, managing partner and head of markets strategy, The Wealth Company.

“Opportunities are opening up in auto and auto ancillaries, capital goods, financials, and in small- and midcap space at the granular stock level,” says Javeri.

“Largecaps, especially private banks, select IT services names, and consumption-facing businesses with proven earnings, look more reasonably priced than they have in two years. Midcaps in pharma and capital goods have corrected sharply and now offer entry points that were unavailable during the euphoric phase,” says Chinchalkar.

Investors should remain cautious about segments where valuations were stretched, and fundamentals have not caught up even after the correction. “They should also be wary of cash-burning businesses, leveraged firms, and businesses priced for perfection on long-term forecasts,” says Chinchalkar.

How to deploy fresh money

Investors should identify 10 to 12 businesses they want to own for three to five years and start building positions at current levels instead of waiting for the exact bottom.

They should not try to catch the exact bottom because no one can do that consistently. Instead, they should split the intended allocation into three tranches and deploy it as the market falls further. This approach reduces the risk of trying to time the market exactly.

Investors should stick to businesses they understand and can hold through further volatility. “Investors should not buy a stock during a correction if they cannot explain in two sentences why they own it,” says Chinchalkar.

Do’s and don’ts

Investors with a three- to five-year horizon should not check their portfolios daily, as doing so can lead to poor decisions.

“Keep a watchlist of quality names with target buy prices and act on logic rather than panic,” says Chinchalkar.

Finally, do not confuse inactivity with paralysis. “Sometimes doing nothing is the right move,” says Chinchalkar.