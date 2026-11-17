A new Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MF) study also corroborates what smart investors have intuitively known, and financial advisers have recommended, for long: Increasing the duration of SIPs reduces the probability of poor outcomes.

Key findings

The Motilal Oswal MF study, which covered a more than 21-year period from April 2005 to October 2026, found that SIPs held for longer periods have historically recorded fewer negative returns. The study found that the number of SIPs recording negative returns reduced as the investment period increased from five to seven and then 10 years.

For five-year SIPs, negative returns were recorded in 1 per cent of observations in Nifty 100, 2 per cent in Nifty Midcap 150, 10.5 per cent in Nifty Smallcap 250 and 2 per cent in Nifty 500. None of the 10-year SIP observations in Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty 500 recorded negative returns. In Nifty Smallcap 250, only 0.7 per cent of observations recorded negative returns.

The study also found that while average returns remained broadly similar across these periods, minimum returns improved.

The analysis included monthly rolling SIPs of four major indices. The long period of coverage meant the analysis included the 2008-09 financial crisis, the 2013 market downturn and the Covid-19 period.

Why staying invested pays

Longer SIP periods allow investors to buy across different market phases. “Buying when markets fall helps lower the average cost of purchase,” says Abhishek Kumar, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered investment adviser (RIA) and founder, SahajMoney.com. This helps to improve returns when the markets recover.

Market recoveries often take investors by surprise. “Investors who stop SIPs have to often resume purchases at higher prices,” says Kumar.

Exiting when the market performs poorly is a poor strategy. “A small number of strong trading days can account for a substantial part of a year’s market return. Being out of the market on those days can affect returns,” says Deepesh Raghaw, a Mumbai-based Sebi RIA.

Financial advisers suggest that only money that is not needed over a seven-year period should be invested in the equity market. This allows investors to stay invested in equity funds even during bad phases.

Stopping SIPs is appropriate in certain circumstances. “Investors approaching an important goal within one or two years should stop SIPs in equity funds. This will help them protect gains and improve the certainty of meeting their goal,” says Kumar.

Investors may also reduce or stop SIPs if their cash flows no longer allow them to invest, say due to a health crisis or job loss. “Investors should pause or stop SIPs if continuing at the same amount would disturb their target asset allocation,” says Raghaw.