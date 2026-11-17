An investor’s death without a Will or registered nominee can leave family members struggling to access shares, mutual funds and fixed deposits. While these assets do not become ownerless, legal heirs must establish their entitlement under the applicable succession law before banks, asset management companies (AMCs) or depositories can transfer them.

If the investments are within the prescribed limits and all legal heirs agree on who should receive them, the transfer process can be simpler. However, if family members disagree or the claim requires additional legal proof, they may have to approach a civil court for a succession certificate or other documents.

In India, inheritance without a Will, also known as intestate succession, is governed by the personal law applicable to the deceased. The Hindu Succession Act applies to Hindus and certain other communities, while Muslim personal law and the Indian Succession Act govern succession for other communities, including Muslims and Christians, subject to applicable legal provisions.

“Under Indian laws, succession is either testamentary, determined by a Will, or intestate, where there is no Will in place,” says Varun Kalsi, director, private client, at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. In the latter case, the applicable personal law determines the hierarchy of heirs and their respective inheritance rights.

Succession certificate does not establish legal ownership

One important distinction is that a succession certificate or legal heirship certificate does not, by itself, establish ownership of the deceased person's assets.

“The courts have held that a succession certificate and legal heirship certificate do not establish legal title and have no bearing on legal status, which is governed by personal law,” says Marylou Bilawala, partner at Wadia Ghandy & Co.

A succession certificate is issued by a competent court under the Indian Succession Act, 1925, and helps legal heirs establish their authority to claim certain financial assets. However, the actual entitlement of each heir is determined by the personal law applicable to the deceased.

Rahul Hingmire, cofounder and managing partner at Vis Legis Law Practice, says that shares, mutual funds and fixed deposits pass to legal heirs under the relevant succession law. For example, the Hindu Succession Act applies to Hindus, while Muslim personal law and the Indian Succession Act govern other communities, depending on the circumstances.

How to claim shares and mutual funds

Legal heirs must approach the relevant depository participant (DP), registrar and transfer agent (RTA) or AMC to initiate the transmission process. Transmission refers to the transfer of investments following the death of the original investor.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a simplified procedure for transmission of listed securities and mutual fund units where holdings fall within prescribed limits. Under the framework effective from August 22, 2026, the thresholds are:

Demat holdings: Rs 30 lakh per demat account.

Physical shares: Rs 10 lakh per company.

Physical mutual fund holdings: Rs 10 lakh per fund house.

For eligible claims, heirs generally need to submit the death certificate, prescribed transmission forms, identity and address proofs, a notarised indemnity bond and an affidavit-cum-no-objection certificate (NOC) from all legal heirs. A family settlement deed executed by all heirs can also be submitted.

Above these limits, or where the simplified procedure does not apply, institutions may require a succession certificate, letter of administration or another appropriate court-issued document.

Bilawala says the simplified procedure is available only when there is no dispute or competing claim over the investments.

What happens to fixed deposits?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has prescribed a separate framework for settling claims on bank deposits when there is no nominee or survivorship clause.

Under the simplified procedure, banks can settle claims up to Rs 15 lakh without necessarily insisting on a succession certificate or letter of administration. The claimant must provide the prescribed documents, including a claim form, indemnity bond and declaration of legal heirs, supported by evidence acceptable to the bank.

For claims exceeding the prescribed limit, banks may seek additional legal documents. Where competing claims or disputes arise, a court order may be necessary.

Bilawala says the RBI's simplified framework allows banks to process eligible claims without routinely insisting on court-issued succession documents, provided the prescribed conditions are met.

What if multiple heirs disagree?

Where several legal heirs are involved, the assets must be distributed according to the applicable succession law. Their shares cannot automatically be assumed to be equal.

If all heirs agree, they can jointly initiate transmission or agree to transfer investments to one or more of them, subject to the required NOCs, affidavits, indemnities or family settlement deed.

However, if one heir disputes another's entitlement or objects to the proposed distribution, the financial institution may withhold transmission until the matter is resolved.

"Where there are multiple legal heirs, the respective shares Will depend upon the personal law governing the deceased and the family circumstances, and cannot automatically be presumed to be equal in every case," says Priya Gada, advocate at D. M. Harish & Co. LLP.

Raheel Patel, partner at Gandhi Law Associates, says the absence of a nominee does not change the inheritance rights of legal heirs. Where family members disagree, a succession certificate or appropriate court order may be required before the assets can be transferred.

How long does transmission take, and what should investors do?

The timeline depends on the value of investments, completeness of documents and whether family members agree on the distribution. Claims with complete paperwork may take a few weeks, while cases involving court proceedings can take several months or longer.

Under RBI directions, banks must settle deceased deposit account claims within 15 calendar days of receiving all required documents.

Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris, says investors should take a few precautions during their lifetime to avoid complications for their families:

Make a Will: Clearly specify how financial assets should be distributed.

Register nominees: Add nominees to bank accounts, demat accounts and mutual fund folios.

Update details: Revise nominations after marriage, childbirth or divorce.

Maintain an asset register: Keep details of bank accounts, investments, folio numbers and demat accounts in one place.

Inform family members: Ensure trusted family members know where important financial documents are stored.

A nomination can simplify the administrative process, but it does not necessarily determine the final inheritance rights. A Will, meanwhile, records the investor's wishes and can reduce uncertainty among family members.

Investors must plan not just how their money will be accumulated, but also how their families will access it after their death.