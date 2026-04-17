Nominee vs legal heir: Why your PF, gratuity may not go where you think

A nominee in provident fund (PF) or gratuity does not become the owner of the money. The nomination only authorises that person to receive the funds on behalf of others, according to experts.

Nomination serves a limited purpose: enabling quick payout, they said.

“A nomination and a Will operate at different levels. The nomination only tells the employer or EPFO whom to pay immediately, succession law decides who actually owns that money,” said Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris.

Ashna Contractor, partner at Vesta Legal, echoed this. “Nomination is only a mechanism for smooth disbursal. It does not confer ownership. The ultimate right flows from succession law or a valid Will.”

Shashank Agarwal, founder at Legum Solis, added that a nominee is merely a custodian. “The distribution must be done as per the will in case of conflict,” he said, citing judicial precedents that clearly establish nomination cannot override inheritance rights.

Courts, including the Supreme Court of India, have consistently held that nomination is not a substitute for a Will. It does not override succession law, or the rights of legal heirs.

What happens when there is a Will?

If a valid Will exists, it prevails over the nomination.

This means:

The nominee receives the money first

But must transfer it to the beneficiaries named in the Will

Failure to do so can lead to legal recovery proceedings

“The nominee is treated as a receiving agent or trustee, not the beneficial owner,” said Razvi, adding that courts have repeatedly required nominees to distribute funds as per testamentary intent.

Supriya Majumdar, partner at Elarra Law Offices, noted that even when funds are released to nominees, “legal proceedings become imminent for recovery” if they refuse to comply with the Will.

No Will? Succession law takes over

In the absence of a Will, the law of succession determines ownership.

“Legal heirs hold the absolute right to assets, while nominees are merely custodians,” said Contractor.

Courts typically ensure:

Equal distribution among Class I heirs, such as spouse, children, and mother

Nominees act as trustees holding funds on behalf of all heirs

Agarwal pointed to court rulings affirming this approach, including cases where equal shares were granted despite nominations favouring one individual.

Tushar Kumar, advocate at the Supreme Court of India, summarised the position succinctly: “Nomination does not confer beneficial ownership… the substantive title vests in the legatee under the Will or the legal heirs.”

The most common mistake

Despite clarity in law, disputes are widespread and largely avoidable. “The most common and costly mistake is failing to update nominations after major life events like marriage, or childbirth,” said Contractor.

This can have serious consequences:

Old nominations (for example, naming parents) may lapse or become legally inconsistent

Family members may contest distribution

Courts may need to intervene

Agarwal called it the “most consequential error”, and advised that if a person intends the nominee to also be the final beneficiary, “it is prudent to make a provision for the same in the Will”.

Why disputes still drag on

Even when the law is clear, the process is not.

Employers typically release funds to the nominee without examining succession

Beneficiaries must then approach courts to claim their share

Litigation can take years, especially if the Will is contested

“When a Will overrides a nomination, families often face difficulty in recovery followed by a legal battle,” said Contractor.

Majumdar highlighted additional risks. “There could be cases where funds are released to the nominee and the nominee fails or refuses to distribute them,” leading to prolonged litigation or even freezing of assets.

Agarwal added a practical complication: by the time disputes begin, “the nominee may have already spent or transferred the funds”, turning it into a recovery case, rather than a simple succession matter.

How to avoid disputes

Experts stress that most conflicts arise not from legal ambiguity, but from poor planning.

Key safeguards include:

Align nominations with the Will

Update nominations after marriage, divorce, or childbirth

Ensure consistency across EPF, gratuity, and other financial assets

Clearly specify EPF and gratuity distribution in the Will

Kumar emphasised that “meticulous alignment” between nominations and estate planning is the only reliable way to avoid disputes.