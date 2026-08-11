NRIs can now invest in Indian MFs through dollar-denominated GIFT City fund

For an Indian living in Dubai, London or Singapore, investing in India's mutual fund market can involve more than simply choosing a fund. There are questions around eligibility, documentation, currency, taxation and, which schemes to choose from a market that has grown to thousands of options.

The Wealth Company is looking to simplify that process with a new fund based in GIFT City.

The company has launched The Wealth Company IFSC FoF, an open-ended Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) at GIFT City International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), which will allow eligible non-resident investors, including NRIs, to gain exposure to a portfolio of Indian mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) through a single, US-dollar-denominated investment structure.

The fund is managed by Wealth Company Asset Management Pvt Ltd's IFSC branch, a fund management entity registered with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

For eligible overseas investors, the proposition is essentially: instead of selecting and investing in multiple Indian mutual fund schemes themselves, they can invest in one professionally managed fund-of-funds that makes those allocation decisions for them.

Why is this relevant now?

India's mutual fund industry has grown dramatically over the past decade.

Assets under management (AUM) of the Indian mutual fund industry stood at ₹82.22 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026, compared with ₹13.81 lakh crore a decade earlier — almost a six-fold increase. Monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions stood at ₹31,781 crore in June 2026, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

The industry has also expanded to nearly 28 crore investor folios, highlighting how deeply mutual funds have penetrated the domestic savings market.

But for an overseas investor, the challenge is different.

India's mutual fund market has become large enough that the problem is no longer simply finding investment opportunities. It is deciding which fund managers, categories and strategies to use and when to change those allocations.

The Wealth Company is positioning its FoF as a solution to that problem.

How does the new fund work?

The Wealth Company IFSC FoF will not ask an investor to pick individual Indian mutual funds directly.

Instead, the fund itself will invest across the broader mutual fund and ETF universe, based on its investment strategy.

According to the company, its selection process will consider factors such as historical performance, risk measures, quantitative parameters, relative performance and the fund manager's forward-looking positioning.

The portfolio can include diversified equity funds, sectoral strategies, fixed-income funds, hybrid funds, gold and silver ETFs, index strategies and Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs), subject to the fund's mandate.

In effect, the investor gets one portfolio, while the fund manager makes the underlying selection and allocation decisions.

"India's growth has stopped being a story that Indians only watch from abroad. For many, it is becoming an opportunity they want to participate in," said Madhu Lunawat, Founder, The Wealth Company.

"GIFT City gives us the ability to build that bridge. We want an Indian living overseas to think about India as part of their long-term wealth portfolio and not as a market that is difficult to access from where they live," she said.

What is the advantage of investing through GIFT City?

One of the key features of the new structure is that the fund is denominated in US dollars.

For an NRI earning and holding wealth in dollars, this can make the investment structure easier to understand and manage than investing directly in rupee-denominated Indian products.

GIFT City was created as India's International Financial Services Centre and operates under the regulatory framework of IFSCA. The objective is to provide an international financial-services ecosystem within India, including investment and fund-management structures aimed at global investors.

The scale of the financial centre has been increasing. IFSCA's data shows that cumulative commitments raised by funds in the IFSC had crossed $39 billion as of March 2026.

GIFT City has also increasingly been positioned as a route for non-resident capital and global investors to access Indian and international investment opportunities.

Who can invest?

The fund is not open to every NRI or every overseas Indian.

According to The Wealth Company, it is intended for eligible NRIs, global family offices, institutional investors, accredited investors and HNIs/UHNIs.

Resident Indians cannot invest in the fund.

The fund also currently excludes investors resident in the US and Canada, as well as investors from jurisdictions restricted under applicable Financial Action Task Force (FATF) rules.

This is particularly relevant for NRIs because US- and Canada-based investors face additional regulatory and tax considerations when investing in Indian investment products.

Does an NRI need to invest in individual mutual funds?

No. That is one of the key differences between this structure and simply buying Indian mutual funds directly.

An investor in the FoF buys units of the fund-of-funds, while the FoF invests in the underlying mutual funds and ETFs.

This means the investor is outsourcing the underlying fund-selection and allocation decision to the fund manager.

For an NRI who wants a diversified India allocation but does not want to track hundreds or thousands of mutual fund schemes, that could be the main attraction.

Unmesh Kulkarni, Managing Director – Group Product Head, The Wealth Company, said the challenge for an overseas investor is not necessarily a lack of interest in India but the complexity of choosing among a large number of schemes.

"The problem for a non-resident investor isn't a lack of conviction about India. It is the distance between conviction and execution," Kulkarni said.

"There are more than 1,600 schemes to choose from, different market cycles and very different investment styles. Our job is to do that selection and rebalancing within a structure that makes sense for an overseas investor," he said.

What about tax for NRIs?

This is likely to be one of the most important considerations for prospective investors.

The Wealth Company says the fund is structured as an IFSC-based Category III AIF and is expected to qualify as a "Specified Fund" under the applicable provisions of the Income-tax Act, 2025, subject to meeting the prescribed conditions.

Under the tax framework cited by the company, specified income of a qualifying fund attributable to eligible non-resident unit holders may receive exemption from Indian income tax, subject to the applicable conditions.

The company also says eligible non-resident investors may benefit from tax and filing-related exemptions in India in certain circumstances.

However, NRIs should not assume that investing through GIFT City automatically makes their investment tax-free.

The tax treatment depends on the fund meeting the relevant statutory conditions and on the individual investor's circumstances. More importantly, the investor's country of residence may tax the income or gains even if India does not.

An NRI living in the UAE, for example, will have a different tax position from someone living in the UK, Singapore or Australia.

Investors should therefore obtain independent tax advice before investing, including advice on local taxation and the relevant Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA).

Is this the same as buying a mutual fund?

No.

This is an Alternative Investment Fund, not a conventional Indian mutual fund.

The underlying portfolio may contain Indian mutual funds and ETFs, but the investor is purchasing units of the Category III AIF.

That distinction matters because AIFs have a different regulatory and fee structure from mutual funds and are generally designed for more sophisticated investors.

The investor is also taking on an additional layer of fund-management structure: rather than investing directly in a mutual fund, the investor invests in the FoF, which then invests in underlying funds.

Therefore, investors should look beyond the tax benefit and dollar denomination and examine the fund's fees, expenses, liquidity, investment mandate, underlying funds and performance before investing.

Why GIFT City is becoming important for wealthy Indians abroad

The new fund is part of a larger push to make GIFT City a channel for international capital.

Earlier this year, GIFT City issued its first licence for a family investment fund, another step towards creating structures that allow wealthy families to manage investments from India's IFSC. Reuters reported in April that the first family investment fund licence had been granted by GIFT City's regulator.

The IFSC has also been attracting fund managers and other financial institutions. IFSCA's March 2026 data showed more than $39 billion in cumulative commitments raised by funds operating in the IFSC.

For India, the broader objective is to create a financial centre that can serve global investors without them having to route every investment activity through overseas financial centres.

For NRIs, this could eventually mean more investment products that combine global-currency structures with exposure to Indian assets.

What does this mean for an NRI investor?

The new fund is essentially offering three things:

Dollar denomination: The investment is structured in US dollars, which may make it more convenient for investors whose wealth is held in foreign currency.

Professional selection: Instead of choosing from India's huge mutual fund universe, investors get a portfolio selected and managed by the fund manager.

GIFT City structure: The fund is based in India's IFSC and is specifically designed for eligible non-resident and global investors.

But these benefits do not eliminate investment risk.

The underlying portfolio is ultimately exposed to Indian financial markets, and the value of the investment can rise or fall with equity, debt, commodity and other markets depending on the allocation. Professional fund selection also does not guarantee better returns.