Oberoi Realty enters Delhi-NCR with Gurugram project; homes from Rs 18 cr

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty Ltd has entered the Delhi-NCR property market with the launch of a luxury residential project in Gurugram, committing an investment of around Rs 6,000 crore in a development that has an estimated revenue potential of Rs 16,000 crore.

The company on Monday unveiled the first phase of its premium housing project, 'Three Sixty North', located in Sector 58 on Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram, marking its first residential development outside the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

"We are launching our first project in Delhi-NCR. We feel confident now that our brand is transportable to the NCR market," Oberoi Realty Chairman and Managing Director Vikas Oberoi said at a press conference.

The project, spread over 14.8 acres, will be developed in two phases and comprise 832 apartments across six towers. The total saleable area is estimated at 4.5 million square feet, while the total project cost is expected to be around Rs 6,000 crore, Oberoi said.

He added that the development has a revenue potential of about Rs 16,000 crore across both phases.

The company has launched the first phase at a basic selling price of Rs 35,000 per sq ft. Prices for the luxury residences start at Rs 19 crore for a bare-shell apartment, while penthouses are priced at around Rs 65 crore.

Betting on NCR's luxury housing demand

Oberoi Realty's entry comes at a time when Gurugram has emerged as one of India's strongest luxury residential markets, driven by robust demand from high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs and senior corporate executives.

he company said the initial response from channel partners had been encouraging and expressed confidence of achieving healthy sales.

"We are here in the NCR market to build the best product. We do not fear competition," Oberoi said.

"We want a Gurugram business as big as Mumbai."

The developer had earlier acquired the land parcel from another real estate company, paving the way for its expansion beyond Mumbai.

Part of a broader expansion strategy

Oberoi Realty has so far focused primarily on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, where it has developed premium residential, commercial, retail and hospitality assets.

According to the company, it has delivered 51 projects spanning 17.3 million square feet over the past four decades, while another 34 million square feet is currently under development.

Calling the NCR launch a significant milestone, Oberoi said the company intends to replicate its Mumbai model in one of India's fastest-growing property markets.

"Entry into the NCR market marks an important milestone in our growth journey and reflects our long-term vision of building distinctive developments in India's leading markets," he said.

Luxury housing market remains resilient

On the broader real estate market, Oberoi said housing demand continues to remain steady despite rising construction costs.

He noted that input costs have increased due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia but did not provide sales booking guidance for the current financial year.

Oberoi Realty had reported sales bookings of Rs 5,447 crore in 2025-26.

Project positioning

The project is inspired by Oberoi Realty's flagship Three Sixty West in Mumbai, one of India's best-known luxury residential developments.

Master plan

Spread over 14.8 acres on Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 58, Gurugram.

The development will eventually comprise seven residential towers (the PTI copy mentions six towers, likely referring to the first launch phase).

Landscaped gardens throughout the project.

A large signature clubhouse.

A curated high-street retail boulevard.

Apartment configurations

The first phase includes:

3 BHK + Studio

4 BHK + Studio

Duplex residences

Penthouses



Apartment sizes range from about 5,500 sq ft to over 13,000 sq ft

Lifestyle amenities

The company has announced:

Club Three Sixty North

Wellness facilities

Fitness centre

Recreation spaces

Social lounges

Landscaped open areas

The Boulevard – a luxury retail street with cafés and curated shopping.



Target buyers

The project is aimed at:

entrepreneurs

business owners

CXOs

global Indians/NRIs

ultra-high-net-worth homebuyers seeking large-format residences in Gurugram.

Pricing

Starting price: ₹18 crore (plus taxes) according to the company's exchange filing.