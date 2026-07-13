Old health cover may leave you underinsured as medical costs rise

Experts say health insurance should not be treated as a one-time purchase. Rising treatment costs, changing family responsibilities and changes in policy features mean that cover that looked sufficient a decade ago may leave policyholders exposed today.

Medical inflation shrinks old cover

Rising healthcare costs provide one of the strongest reasons to review a health insurance policy periodically. Medical inflation in India remains in the low double digits annually and significantly outpaces general inflation. Consequently, an old policy may no longer provide meaningful financial protection.

"A Rs 5 lakh cover today may not remain relevant a few years later. Medical inflation and advances in medical treatment mean policyholders should consider increasing their sum insured while they are healthy," says Siddharth Singhal, head of health insurance, Policybazaar.

Hospitals increasingly use advanced procedures such as robotic surgery, which often cost more than conventional treatments. Without adequate cover, patients may have to bear substantial out-of-pocket expenses or choose less advanced treatment.

Illness can restrict later upgrades

Delaying a policy review can have long-term consequences. Once a person develops chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension or cardiac ailments, the insurer may make it harder to increase the sum insured or port the policy.

"The insurer treats the enhanced portion of a policy as a fresh request. Fresh medical underwriting applies to the additional cover, and any chronic illness may be treated as a pre-existing disease for that enhanced amount," says Vineet Gupta, head – product development, ManipalCigna Health Insurance. The insurer may impose waiting periods, exclusions or premium loading, or decline the additional cover altogether in some cases.

"The best time to strengthen health insurance is when you feel you don't need it. Once chronic illnesses develop, insurers may impose exclusions, charge higher premiums or even reject enhancement requests," says Arvind Rao, founder, Arvind Rao and Associates.

Portability regulations preserve waiting-period credits for the existing sum insured. However, they generally do not automatically extend these credits to the additional cover sought during an upgrade.

Life changes increase cover needs

Coverage needs also change with age and family circumstances. Marriage, childbirth, dependent parents, relocation to a metro city and rising healthcare needs all warrant a review of existing insurance.

Policyholders should assess whether their current cover can comfortably absorb the cost of a major hospitalisation at their preferred hospital. Those living in metro cities, where hospitalisation costs are significantly higher, may need substantially higher cover than those living in smaller towns.

Singhal says residents of large metro cities should consider a minimum sum insured of around Rs 25 lakh, while people in smaller towns may need less cover, depending on their circumstances.

Check features, not just the sum insured

A periodic review should go beyond the headline sum insured because several policy features can reduce the actual claim payout.

Policyholders should examine co-payment clauses, restoration benefits and no-claim bonuses. "Even with a high sum insured, room-rent restrictions or treatment caps can substantially reduce the final claim amount," says Gupta.

Policyholders often focus only on the premium and headline cover while ignoring usable protection. "The relevant measure is not the stated sum insured but the amount your family can actually draw upon after accounting for co-payments, deductibles, room-rent limits and sub-limits," says Saurabh Vijayvergia, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), CoverSure.

Policyholders should also check whether their preferred hospitals remain in the insurer's cashless network. They should review pre- and post-hospitalisation benefits, restoration features and optional riders that may have become available since they bought the policy.

Super top-ups raise cover affordably

When increasing the base cover becomes expensive, policyholders can consider a super top-up policy.

Unlike a regular top-up, a super top-up aggregates hospitalisation expenses across the policy year before applying the deductible. This structure allows multiple smaller claims to trigger the additional cover once their cumulative value crosses the threshold.

"A super top-up provides a much larger safety net at a fraction of the cost of increasing the base policy," says Gupta.

However, buyers should ensure that the deductible matches the base policy. They should understand the waiting periods and exclusions under the super top-up and ideally buy both covers from the same insurer to simplify cashless claim processing.

Review cover at every renewal

Policyholders should review health insurance at every renewal and after major life events such as marriage, childbirth, relocation or retirement. They should also consider changes in healthcare costs, family responsibilities and available policy features.

Policyholders must disclose all medical conditions accurately. Incomplete or inaccurate disclosure may lead to claim disputes or policy cancellation later.

Buy early, enhance at regular intervals

• Review health insurance at every renewal and after major life changes

• Buy an individual policy early instead of relying only on employer cover

• Never let the policy lapse or risk losing continuity and waiting-period credits

• Disclose all medical conditions, material facts and lifestyle habits accurately

• Check exclusions, waiting periods and zonal co-payment clauses

• Review the cashless hospital network and note any delisted hospitals

• Choose adequate cover early and consider unlimited cover, suitable riders or a super top-up

• Pay very small claims yourself only when affordable and useful for preserving the no-claim bonus