Old vs new tax regimes: What is the difference, what are the benefits

This guide examines the key differences between the new and the old tax regimes and which option is likely to be more beneficial to a taxpayer.

Effective assessment year 2024-25, Section 115BAC of the Finance Act 2023 was amended, making the new tax regime the default option when a taxpayer files his/her tax returns. However, one can opt for the old tax regime, if they wish to. The key difference between these options is the slab rates besides various deductions. Let’s take a deep dive into it.

Slab rates

The first and foremost advantage in opting for the new tax regime is the higher basic exemption limit of Rs 4 lakh. The tax rates are lower for most brackets, while offering more granular slabs.

Tax rates under New Tax Regime

Income Tax Slabs Income Tax rates Up to Rs 4 lakh - Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh 5% Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh 10% Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh 15% Rs 16 lakh to Rs 20 lakh 20% Rs 20 lakh to Rs 24 lakh 25% Above Rs 24 lakh 30%

Tax rates under old tax regime

Income Tax Slabs Income Tax rates Up to Rs 2.5 lakh - Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh 5% Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh 20% Above Rs 10 lakh 30%

You can observe from the above tables that the peak rate of 30 per cent is applicable for income over Rs 10 lakh under the old regime, while the same rate is applicable only above a threshold of Rs 24 lakh under the new regime.

Standard deduction: New vs old regime

The standard deduction is Rs 75,000 in the new regime and Rs 50,000 in the old.

Quick facts about the two regimes

New tax regime Old tax regime Set as Default tax regime Optional tax regime Basic exemption Rs 4 lakh Rs 2.5 lakh Standard deduction Rs 75,000 Rs 50,000 Rebate Rs 60,000 Rs 12,500

Tax deductions under section 80C, 80D, 80DD, 80G etc. Except deductions under section 80CCD(2)/80CCH/80JJAA as per the provision of Section 115BAC of the IT Act, 1961, nothing else can be claimed under Chapter- VIA, in the New Tax Regime. To claim tax deductions under section 80C, 80D, 80DD, 80G etc., one has to opt out of new regime and pick the old one by clicking on ‘Yes’ option in ITR 1 / ITR 2 under personal information or ‘Yes, within due date’ option in ITR 3 / ITR 4 / ITR 5 under Part-A General. HRA exemption house rent allowance (HRA) exemption is available under the new regime. However, under the old regime, HRA is exempted under section 10(13A) for salaried individuals. No(HRA) exemption is available under the new regime. However, under the old regime, HRA is exempted under section 10(13A) for salaried individuals. Tax rebate under Section 87A There is a rebate under Section 97A available under both regimes. Under the new regime, a rebate of up to Rs 60,000 is given to a tax payer with net taxable income of up to Rs12,00,000. Under the old regime, a rebate of up to Rs 12,500 is given for tax payers with net taxable income of up to Rs 5,00,000. Home loan interest home loan interest deduction in both regimes. While under the old regime one can avail of a deduction of up to Rs 2 lakh on self-occupied property, no such deduction is made available under the new regime. Taxpayers can avail of ain both regimes. While under the old regime one can avail of a deduction of up to Rs 2 lakh on self-occupied property, no such deduction is made available under the new regime. In case of a property that is given on rent, taxpayers can avail of a home loan interest deduction without any limit under both regimes. Retirement Tax exemptions on voluntary retirement, gratuity and leave encashment are all allowed under both regimes. Employee to highlight the tax regime chosen to the employer During the beginning of the financial year, employees have to declare to the employer the tax regime they want to be under during the year. Failure of this will make the employee follow the New Tax Regime as it is the default regime. When under the New Tax Regime, employees’ tax will be deducted based on the rates listed under section 115BAC. However, only letting the employer know is not enough. One has to opt out of the New Tax Regime by following the below mentioned steps. If the taxpayer earns income from business or profession and wants to opt out of the New Tax Regime, he has to submit Form 10-IEA on or before the dues date mentioned under section 139(1). Income Tax Returns (ITR) to be filed or before the dues date mentioned under section 139(1). If the taxpayer falls under non-business cases, the regime can be chosen every year in the(ITR) to be filed or before the dues date mentioned under section 139(1). How can a taxpayer evaluate which tax regime is better for him/her? To find what works for a taxpayer, one has to do a comparative study. Based on factors such as a person’s income, exemptions, deductions limit and the tax savings, one has to calculate the tax liability in both regimes. A taxpayer can use the Income Tax Calculator on the Income Tax official website and decide on the favourable option. This can be accessed on https://www.incometaxindia.gov.in/tax-calculator-old-regime-vs-new-regime

The two regimes have their own set of pros and cons. While the former one doesn’t offer many deductions, the slab rate is higher and the tax filing process is very simple. On the other hand, the Old Tax Regime offers a lot of deductions which is helpful to many taxpayers. Calculate both regimes and pick your choice on what works better for you.

FAQs

Can a taxpayer switch between the two regimes?

Yes, a taxpayer can switch between the two regimes while filing the income tax returns every year. But once a regime is opted, the taxpayer cannot go back to the other one till the year ends.

Who gains in the new tax regime?

It is beneficial for people with lower deductions, people who want simple filing processes and people with income below Rs 7 lakh.

What is the surcharge difference between the two regimes?

The maximum surcharge on income above Rs 5 crore is 37 per cent in the old regime. Under the new one, the maximum surcharge on income above Rs 5 crore is reduced to 25 per cent.