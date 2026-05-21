One more REIT now available, but are they the right instrument for you?

How REITs work

REITs own and manage high-quality commercial assets such as offices, malls and retail destinations. They allow investors to participate in income-generating commercial real estate without directly owning physical property.

Investors buy listed REIT units on stock exchanges in a manner similar to equity shares. “They earn through regular distributions and potential capital appreciation,” says Rajesh Deo, chief financial officer, Nexus Select Trust.

“REITs in India must distribute at least 90 per cent of their cash flows at least twice a year, though listed REITs currently distribute every quarter,” says Neeraj Toshniwal, chief financial officer, Knowledge Realty Trust and executive committee member, Indian REITs Association.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulates REITs and prescribes governance and disclosure requirements.

Why investors should consider REITs

Owning commercial real estate directly is difficult for retail investors due to the entry high cost involved. “REITs offer exposure to premium Grade A commercial real estate without the large capital required for direct ownership,” says Abhishek Agrawal, chief financial officer, Embassy REIT.

REITs provide professional management, institutional-level transparency, diversification across real estate assets and tenants, and regular income potential through distributions.

“They provide liquidity because they are listed and traded on stock exchanges,” says Agrawal.

Domestic consumption can support REITs. “Retail-focused REITs can benefit from India’s growing consumption story, which supports rental growth and stable cash flows,” says Deo.

The recent sharp rise in REIT performance reflects the benefit of falling interest rates.

What are the key risks in REIT investing?

REIT unit prices are sensitive to interest-rate movements. “Rising interest rates can hurt REIT performance by increasing borrowing costs and reducing their relative appeal,” cautions Toshniwal.

REIT units are generally less volatile than equities, but they can still fluctuate during market downturns.

Most Indian REITs currently focus on commercial real estate. This segment is cyclical. Rental income depends on demand for office space. “Hybrid and remote work norms, and slow hiring in key office-using sectors can affect the demand for commercial real estate,” says Arvind Rao, founder, Arvind Rao and Associates. Weakness in the information technology (IT) sector could affect demand for office leasing.

Tenant concentration can affect returns because prolonged vacancy after a big tenant’s exit can reduce distributable cash flows.

The risk of geographical concentration also exists. High-grade commercial properties remain concentrated in cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

Investors should not assume that REITs offer bond-like regularity of income. REIT distributions are not fixed like interest payments from a fixed deposit or bond.

Checks before investing

Investors should first examine the REIT portfolio’s occupancy rate. Sustained occupancy of at least 85 to 90 per cent is a positive indicator. A downward trend in occupancy is a warning sign.

They should then assess tenant diversification and tenant quality. Investors should identify the top six or seven tenants, examine how much gross rental income comes from them, and assess the financial strength of those companies. Tenants with volatile cash flows may pose higher risk, while stable tenant companies are better placed to continue paying rent during short-term economic weakness.

Investors should compare the REIT’s market price with its net asset value (NAV). If a REIT trades at a premium to its NAV, they should assess whether portfolio quality or management quality justifies that premium.

Investors should also examine the quality and reputation of the REIT sponsor. A strong sponsor can support future acquisitions and help attract commercial renters.

A REIT with a robust pipeline of Grade A properties is better placed than one without a clear future property pipeline.

Who should invest in REITs?

REITs suit investors who seek relatively stable income, and commercial real estate exposure without deploying large capital.

They also suit investors who already have a reasonable equity and debt portfolio and want diversification beyond fixed deposits, bonds and regular debt investments.

Long-term investors can benefit from periodic distributions and possible capital appreciation. REITs also help investors avoid the illiquidity and management burden associated with direct property ownership.

Investors should ideally hold REITs for at least seven to 10 years, a horizon that covers a full interest-rate cycle.

Who should avoid them?

Investors seeking capital protection should avoid REITs.

Those with a horizon of less than five years may also not find REITs suitable. Short-term investors may receive quarterly distributions, but they will miss the benefit of capital appreciation.

Young investors in the early accumulation phase should prioritise compounding via equities before taking real estate exposure. REITs may not be the best wealth-building instrument for them because their distribution-oriented nature may limit their usefulness during the wealth accumulation phase.

Investors who react to quarterly price movements may not be suited to REITs. REIT prices can fall 10 to 12 per cent in a typical quarter. Such falls may trigger premature exits by those investors.

Should new investors enter now?

REITs remain attractive for new investors seeking relatively stable income. India’s office market fundamentals and institutional-grade asset quality are positive for REITs over the long term. India is also at an early stage in its REIT journey compared to global markets, creating a significant long-term opportunity.

The retail real estate outlook remains positive because of consumption growth, rising discretionary spending, and expansion by global and domestic brands.

Investors should enter REITs with a medium- to long-term view and choose platforms with high-quality assets and stable cash flows.

Avoid lump-sum exposure

The current situation is, however, not as favourable as it was around 18 to 20 months earlier. The rate-cut cycle started by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) supported REITs, but global and war-related uncertainty has made its continuation uncertain.

Investors keen to enter REITs should avoid investing a lump sum immediately. They should stagger their investments over seven to eight months.

Commercial real estate occupancy remains an important factor to monitor. Layoffs and uncertainty in the IT sector can reduce leasing demand. Artificial intelligence-led workforce restructuring can affect Indian technology hiring and reduce the demand for office leasing.

What is the tax treatment for REIT investments?

Retail investors typically earn from REITs through distributions and capital appreciation. They should evaluate the tax composition of REIT distributions because different components are taxed differently.

REIT distributions generally consist of dividend, interest and repayment of special purpose vehicle (SPV) debt.

“Dividend income can be exempt in the hands of unitholders, depending on the underlying structure and whether the SPV has opted for the concessional tax regime,” says Suresh Surana, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant.

Dividend income distributed through a REIT is generally exempt where the SPV has not opted for the concessional tax regime under Section 115BAA of the Income-tax Act. It becomes taxable at the applicable slab rate if the SPV has exercised the option under Section 115BAA.

“Interest income distributed by a REIT from an SPV is taxable under income from other sources at the investor’s applicable slab rate,” says Surana. It is also subject to withholding tax at 10 per cent for resident investors.

Capital gains on listed REIT units held for more than 12 months are treated as long-term capital gains. Such gains are taxed at 12.5 per cent without indexation benefit above the specified threshold of ₹1.25 lakh. Units held for one year or less are subject to short-term capital gains tax at 20 per cent.

If REIT units are unlisted, the holding period for determining long-term capital gains is 24 months. Long-term capital gains on unlisted REIT units are taxed at 12.5 per cent, while short-term capital gains are taxed at rates applicable to the investor.