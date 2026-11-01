Opportunities, risks, taxes: What to know about investing in world markets

Indian investors today have more opportunities than ever to access global markets. But, most portfolios remain concentrated in domestic assets. While India's growth story remains attractive, limiting investments to domestic options has concentration risk. International diversification can help spread risk across economies, industries and currencies.

India accounts for roughly 4 per cent of global stock market capitalisation. This means that an India-only portfolio excludes a vast majority of the world's listed companies. Some of the largest businesses in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, cloud computing, biotechnology and global consumer brands are listed overseas. International investing therefore provides access to sectors and companies that may not be adequately represented in Indian markets.

Microsoft, Over the decade following the global financial crisis, the US market emerged as one of the world's strongest performers, driven by technology giants such as Apple Nvidia , Amazon and Alphabet. The S&P 500 generated annualised returns of roughly 12-13 per cent in dollar terms over the past decade, with gains further amplified for Indian investors by the gradual depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar.

Similarly, Asian markets have periodically offered opportunities that were difficult to access through Indian equities alone. Investors in markets such as Taiwan and South Korea benefited from the global semiconductor boom while exposure to Chinese consumer and technology companies delivered strong returns during certain phases of the past two decades.

More recently, the artificial intelligence and semiconductor-led rally has highlighted how major wealth-creation themes often emerge outside an investor’s home market. This shows why international investing should not be viewed as an alternative to India but as a way to participate in growth stories unfolding across the world.

Economic growth and market leadership

India is expected to remain among the world's fastest-growing major economies, with economic growth projected at around 6-7 per cent in the coming years. However, economic growth and stock market returns are not always perfectly correlated. There have been periods when US equities significantly outperformed Indian markets despite slower economic growth. Diversifying geographically helps investors avoid becoming overly dependent on the fortunes of a single economy.

Currency diversification can be valuable

Most Indian investors earn, save and invest in rupees. International investments introduce exposure to foreign currencies, particularly the US dollar. Over long periods, the rupee has generally weakened against the dollar, which can boost returns from overseas investments when converted back into rupees. This can also help investors planning for foreign education, overseas travel or migration-related expenses.

Understand tax implications

Taxation is an important consideration before investing internationally. Unlike domestic equities, most foreign equity investments do not enjoy concessional equity tax treatment. Capital gains are generally added to the investor's income and taxed according to the applicable slab rate. For investors in higher tax brackets, the difference can meaningfully affect post-tax returns. Investment decisions should therefore be based on after-tax outcomes rather than headline returns alone.

Costs matter more than investors realise

Global diversification is not free. International mutual funds often carry higher expense ratios than domestic index funds. Direct overseas investing may also involve foreign exchange conversion costs, remittance charges and compliance requirements under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme. While these costs may appear small individually, they can compound over time and reduce net returns.

So how much should you allocate?

Most financial planners recommend keeping 10-25 per cent of a portfolio in international assets. The exact allocation depends on factors such as age, risk appetite, financial goals and existing exposure to domestic assets. Younger investors with longer investment horizons may choose a higher allocation, while conservative investors may prefer to remain closer to the lower end of the range.

Diversification, not prediction

The purpose of international investing is not to predict which country will outperform next year. It is to build a portfolio that can participate in growth opportunities across multiple markets while reducing dependence on a single economy. For most investors, a modest allocation to international assets can complement India's growth story rather than compete with it.

FAQs

Do international investments help if the rupee weakens?

Since most overseas investments are denominated in foreign currencies such as the US dollar, a weaker rupee can increase the value of those holdings when converted back into Indian currency. This provides an additional layer of diversification beyond investment returns alone.

Are international investments taxed differently from Indian equities?

Most foreign equity investments do not enjoy the same tax treatment as domestic equities. Capital gains are generally added to the investor's income and taxed according to the applicable slab rate. Investors should therefore evaluate expected returns on a post-tax basis.

What is a common mistake investors make with global investing?

Many investors invest internationally only after hearing about strong performance in a particular market. This often leads to buying after a rally has already occurred. International exposure should ideally be viewed as a long-term diversification tool rather than a short-term opportunity to chase returns.