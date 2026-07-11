Over 17 million taxpayers file ITRs ahead of July 31 deadline: I-T deptt
The Income Tax Department said more than 17 million taxpayers have filed income tax returns for Assessment Year 2026-27 so far, with over one million returns submitted on Friday
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Over 17 million I-T returns have been filed for 2025-26 financial year so far, the Income Tax Department said on Saturday.
The last date to file ITRs 1 and 2 for income earned in 2025-26 fiscal year is July 31.
"Over 17 million taxpayers have already taken the smart step and filed their ITRs for A.Y. 2026-27," the department said on X.
Of this, more than one million returns were filed on Friday.
ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) is a simpler form that caters to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.
Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual having annual income up to ₹50 lakh and who has salary income, one house property, and agricultural income up to ₹5,000 a year.
ITR-2 is filed by individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) not having income from profits and gains in business or profession, but having income from capital gains.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 2:27 PM IST