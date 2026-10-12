Paying rent to parents? How salaried employees can claim HRA and save tax

Can you pay rent to your parents and claim House Rent Allowance (HRA) exemption from your salary? Yes, provided the arrangement is genuine and meets the applicable tax conditions.

There is no blanket prohibition on claiming HRA merely because the landlord is a parent. The key questions are whether the employee actually lives in the rented accommodation, pays rent and does not own the house in which they are claiming the exemption.

The exemption is available under the old tax regime. Salaried taxpayers opting for the new tax regime cannot claim the HRA exemption under Section 10(13A) of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Archit Gupta, Founder & CEO of ClearTax, explains the key conditions:

The key conditions are that the employee actually lives in the rented house, genuinely pays rent, and does not own that accommodation. HRA exemption is available only under the old tax regime. The exemption is the lowest of:

Actual HRA received

Rent paid minus 10% of salary

50% of salary for specified cities; 40% for other cities.

Does the parent need to own the property?

The HRA provision itself focuses on whether the employee owns the house and whether rent is actually paid; it does not separately say that the landlord must always be the legal owner.

However, for a rent-to-parent arrangement, the cleanest and most defensible case is where the parent owns/co-owns the property or otherwise has a valid legal right to let it out. Paying “rent” to a parent who has no ownership or letting rights can make the arrangement difficult to substantiate.

Does the parent have to show the rent as income?

Yes. If the parent owns the property, the rent received generally becomes income from house property in the parent's hands.

A 30% standard deduction is available while computing taxable house-property income, apart from other eligible adjustments. So the rent does not simply become tax-free because it was paid by a child.

What if the parent is a co-owner?

That can still work.

Where ownership shares are definite, rental income is generally taxed in the hands of each co-owner according to their ownership share.

For example, if the mother and father own the house 50:50, it is cleaner for the rent agreement, payment trail and rental-income reporting to reflect that ownership arrangement rather than arbitrarily showing all the rent in one parent's name.

What documentation should be maintained?

Keep the arrangement as close as possible to a normal landlord-tenant relationship:

Rent agreement

Actual bank transfers of rent

Rent receipts

Proof of ownership/co-ownership

Landlord PAN/details

Consistent reporting of rental income by the parent

Under the current 2026 rules, the employee declaration for HRA specifically asks for landlord details, rent paid and the relationship with the landlord; PAN is required where aggregate annual rent exceeds ₹1 lakh. The official guidance also lists a rent agreement as supporting evidence.

When can it be challenged?

The claim becomes vulnerable where, for example:

No rent was actually paid

Money was transferred only on paper and returned

The employee actually owns the house

The employee does not really occupy the property

The parent has no apparent right over the property

There is no rent agreement/payment trail

The parent does not disclose the corresponding rental income

The rent looks artificial or inconsistent with the arrangement

The fact that the landlord is a parent doesn't itself invalidate the claim. What matters is whether the tenancy is genuine.

Is it useful if the parent is in a lower tax bracket?

Potentially, yes.

The employee gets an HRA exemption, while the parent reports rental income. If the parent has a lower taxable income, the family's combined tax outgo can be lower.

But this works only as a consequence of a genuine rental arrangement. It should not be treated merely as an income-shifting exercise.

Example: How much tax can you save by paying rent to parents?

Assume an employee living in Bengaluru under the old tax regime: Consider a salaried employee living in Bengaluru who receives a basic salary of ₹80,000 a month, HRA of ₹40,000 a month and pays ₹35,000 a month in rent to a parent.

The HRA exemption is the lowest of ₹4.80 lakh, ₹3.24 lakh and ₹3.84 lakh.

The employee can therefore claim an HRA exemption of ₹3.24 lakh, assuming the arrangement meets all applicable conditions. The remaining ₹1.56 lakh of HRA remains taxable.

Does the parent have to pay tax on the rent? Yes. Where the parent owns the property and receives rent, the rental income is generally taxable under the head Income from House Property. *Simplified illustration, ignoring municipal taxes, home-loan interest and other adjustments. For example, assume a parent receives ₹4.20 lakh in rent during the year and there are no other adjustments. If the entire ₹3.24 lakh would otherwise be taxed at a marginal rate of 30%, the exemption could reduce income tax by ₹97,200, or approximately ₹1,01,088 including 4% health and education cess. This is an illustration, not a guaranteed saving; the actual benefit depends on the employee's taxable income, applicable tax rates and other circumstances.

The ₹2.94 lakh is the illustrative income from house property before other eligible adjustments. It is not necessarily the parent's final taxable income or tax liability. The final amount depends on the parent's other income, deductions and applicable tax regime."The employee may get a ₹3.24 lakh HRA exemption, while the parent is not necessarily taxed on the entire ₹4.20 lakh rent received. The parent's final tax depends on their total income and applicable tax regime," said Gupta.