PF fraud alert: EPFO warns of fake links targeting your UAN, money

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has warned members about fake websites, phishing links and fraudulent messages that can be used to steal accounts and financial information. The warning matters because an EPF account is connected to details such as Aadhaar, PAN, bank account information and a member’s Universal Account Number (UAN).

For salaried employees, the risk is not limited to losing login credentials. Fraudsters who obtain enough personal information may attempt to misuse it for identity theft or financial fraud. EPFO has therefore asked members to be particularly careful before clicking on links or entering their details online.

EPFO warning: Do not trust links received on SMS, email or social media

A common fraud method is to send a message that appears to come from EPFO and asks the member to click a link to update KYC, activate a UAN, check the PF balance or resolve an account-related issue.

The link may take the user to a website that looks similar to the genuine EPFO portal. The objective is to persuade the user to enter their UAN, password, Aadhaar, PAN, bank details or OTP.

EPFO has advised members not to click on unverified links received through SMS, email or social media.

The safer approach is to open the official EPFO website directly rather than using a link received in a message.

Check the website address before entering your UAN

A fake website does not necessarily look suspicious at first glance. Fraudsters can copy the design of a government website and use a web address that resembles the genuine one.

Members should therefore check the complete URL before entering their credentials. Look for:

Misspellings in the website address

Unusual or unfamiliar domain names

Extra words or characters in the URL

Links that redirect to another website

Pages asking for information that EPFO normally does not request through such links

EPFO's own member portal is hosted on the epfindia.gov.in domain. Its official member interface is also available through the EPFO portal.

For additional safety, members should avoid searching for a portal through random advertisements or clicking on links sent by unknown numbers.

These EPF details should never be shared

EPFO has repeatedly warned members against sharing sensitive information with callers, messages or websites claiming to represent the organisation.

The information that needs to be protected includes:

UAN and password

Pension Payment Order (PPO) details

Aadhaar number

PAN details

Bank account information

OTPs received during transactions or authentication

EPFO's official fraud-prevention guidance says its staff do not ask members for such information through calls, messages, WhatsApp, social media or similar channels.

The EPFO passbook portal carries a warning that members should not respond to calls asking for Aadhaar, PAN, bank details or OTPs, and says the organisation does not call members to ask them to deposit money.

ALSO READ: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra urges lenders to accelerate AI spend This is particularly important because an OTP should be treated as the final authentication step for a transaction. Sharing it can effectively help a fraudster complete an action that requires the member's verification.

Why an EPF account needs extra protection

The EPF account is increasingly integrated with digital services. Members can use online facilities for services such as checking their passbook, updating KYC and submitting claims. EPFO has also expanded digital onboarding and introduced face authentication for certain UAN-related processes through the UMANG app.

This convenience also means members need to be more careful about where they enter their information.

EPFO's own information booklet advises members to keep their password confidential and never share OTPs received during EPFO transactions. It also warns against fake websites and phishing emails.

For a member, the basic rule is simple: never provide sensitive information merely because someone claims to be calling or messaging from EPFO.

What should you do if you receive a suspicious EPFO message?

Do not respond immediately, even if the message says your account will be blocked or your KYC will become invalid unless you act quickly.

Instead:

Do not click the link in the message.

Do not call the number provided in the message.

Open the EPFO website independently.

Check your account through the official portal.

Do not share an OTP, password or bank details with anyone.

If you believe you have encountered a fraudulent website or message, report it through the appropriate cybercrime or EPFO channels.

Members can also use the EPFO helpdesk for assistance; the official member portal currently lists 14470 as the EPFO helpdesk number.

The bigger personal finance lesson

An EPF balance is built over years, often through regular salary deductions and employer contributions. Members may therefore focus heavily on protecting their bank accounts while overlooking the information attached to their PF account.

That is a mistake.

The UAN, Aadhaar, PAN and bank details associated with an EPF account form part of a member's wider financial identity. Protecting these details is therefore as important as protecting banking credentials.

The safest habit is also the simplest: go to the official EPFO portal yourself, rather than allowing a message, email or phone call to decide where you log in.