PFRDA launches new NPS Central: How to log in, manage pension investments

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has launched NPS Central, a unified digital platform that allows National Pension System (NPS) subscribers to manage their pension accounts without having to navigate separate recordkeeping agency portals. Subscribers can log in using their registered mobile number and date of birth, verified through a one-time password (OTP), instead of remembering their Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN).

Available at www.npscentral.in, the platform brings together services offered through the three Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs)—Protean, KFintech and CAMS. It was launched on October 1, 2026, on the occasion of NPS Diwas.

The platform is intended to simplify access to pension services, from checking investments and making contributions to exploring schemes and updating personal details. Prospective subscribers can also use it to register for NPS, compare investment options and select a pension fund.

How to log in to NPS Central

Existing NPS subscribers can follow these steps to access their accounts.

Visit the official website, www.npscentral.in.

Enter the registered mobile number and date of birth.

Complete authentication using the OTP received on the registered mobile number.

Access the consolidated dashboard to view NPS accounts and investment portfolios.

Subscribers do not need to remember their PRAN to log in through this process, according to PFRDA. However, the mobile number used for authentication must be the one registered with the account.

What services can existing NPS subscribers use?

NPS Central brings together several pension-related services on a single interface. Subscribers can use the platform to:

Check investments: View their NPS accounts and investment portfolios across all three CRAs.

Make contributions: Contribute to existing schemes and track the status of contributions made through different modes.

Explore schemes: Review scheme features, investment returns and charges before considering investment options.

Update account details: Make changes to profile information.

Download statements: Access and download NPS account statements.

Raise grievances: Access the Pension Sahayak portal through a link available on NPS Central to submit grievances.

The consolidated dashboard could be particularly useful for subscribers who have accounts serviced by different CRAs. Instead of navigating separate interfaces, they can access their account information through a common platform.

However, bringing the services together does not remove investment risks or guarantee better returns. Subscribers still need to assess scheme features, charges and their retirement goals before changing their investment choices.

How can new subscribers register for NPS?

NPS Central also caters to people who want to open an NPS account. The platform offers AI-assisted onboarding, an AI-enabled assistant for queries, and options to complete know-your-customer (KYC) verification through Central KYC (CKYC) and DigiLocker.

Prospective subscribers can explore and compare investment schemes, review scheme performance and select a Pension Fund. Once registration is completed successfully, they receive an electronic PRAN, or e-PRAN, and access to essential account services.

Onboarding charges on NPS Central are nil, subject to the applicable terms and conditions, PFRDA said.

Prospective subscribers should nevertheless review the scheme's features and applicable charges before registering. The absence of an onboarding fee does not necessarily mean that all services or investments under NPS are free of charges.

NPS Swasthya also available on the platform

NPS Central facilitates registration for NPS Swasthya, which combines a dedicated investment corpus with a super top-up health insurance arrangement.

This brings healthcare-related services into the broader NPS digital ecosystem. However, the two components serve different purposes. The investment corpus and the insurance arrangement have their respective terms and conditions, which subscribers should examine before enrolling.

The PFRDA announcement does not specify the detailed eligibility criteria, insurance coverage limits or other product conditions for NPS Swasthya. Subscribers should check the applicable scheme documents before making a decision.

Which features are still to come?

Not all planned services are necessarily available at launch. PFRDA has said that it intends to expand NPS Central progressively, adding further account management and subscriber servicing facilities.

The proposed enhancements include:

Changes to investment choices and Pension Funds.

Loan Against NPS facilities.

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) mandates.

Onboarding and maintenance of NPS Vatsalya accounts.

Corporate onboarding.

Re-KYC services.

Services relating to NPS Tier II accounts.

The regulator also plans to integrate the platform with other participants in the NPS ecosystem and existing digital touchpoints. This would allow participating entities to offer unified NPS services through their own channels. PFRDA said application programming interface (API) specifications for such integration are being made available on the NPS Central website.

Subscribers should distinguish between services available now and those planned for later phases. The announcement does not provide specific launch dates for the proposed enhancements.

What should NPS subscribers do now?

Existing subscribers can visit NPS Central to check whether the consolidated dashboard makes account access and routine servicing easier. They should ensure that their registered mobile number is up to date so that OTP-based authentication works.

Those considering a new NPS account can use the platform to compare schemes and Pension Funds, but should assess investment options against their retirement horizon, risk tolerance and other financial commitments.

The launch is primarily a digital-access initiative. Its practical benefit will depend on how smoothly subscribers can use the consolidated services and how quickly PFRDA introduces the additional features it has announced.