Planning a PF withdrawal? Here's all you need to know about tax rules

For millions of salaried employees, the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is one of the largest long-term savings pools they build during their working years.

However, many employees are unaware that withdrawing provident fund money before completing five years of continuous service can trigger tax liability and tax deduction at source (TDS).

According to provisions under the Income Tax Act, 1961, and guidelines issued by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the tax treatment of PF withdrawals depends largely on the employee's length of continuous service and the amount being withdrawn.

The five-year rule that determines taxability

The most important factor in deciding whether a PF withdrawal is taxable is the duration of continuous service.

Under Section 10(12) of the Income Tax Act, withdrawals from a recognised provident fund are generally exempt from tax if the employee has completed at least five years of continuous service. In such cases, the entire accumulated balance—including the employee's contribution, the employer's contribution and the interest earned—can be withdrawn tax-free.

Importantly, continuous service is not restricted to a single employer. According to EPFO rules, service with previous employers is also counted if the PF balance has been transferred from the old account to the new one through the prescribed process. This means employees who change jobs but transfer their PF accounts can still qualify for the five-year exemption.

Where the five-year condition is met, no TDS is deducted by EPFO at the time of withdrawal.

When PF withdrawal becomes taxable

The tax position changes when an employee withdraws the accumulated PF balance before completing five years of continuous service.

According to income tax provisions, the accumulated amount withdrawn becomes taxable in the year of withdrawal. The withdrawal is generally treated as income under the head "Salary", and the taxability may extend to various components of the PF corpus, including contributions and interest, subject to applicable provisions.

However, the law provides relief in certain situations. Premature withdrawals may continue to enjoy tax benefits if employment ends because of:

Ill health of the employee;

Closure or discontinuation of the employer's business;

Completion of a project; or

Other reasons beyond the employee's control.

In such cases, the withdrawal may not be treated as taxable despite the service period being less than five years.

TDS rules employees should know

Apart from income tax liability, employees should also understand the TDS provisions applicable to PF withdrawals.

Under Section 192A of the Income Tax Act and EPFO guidelines, TDS depends on both the withdrawal amount and the employee's service history.

The broad rules are:

No TDS if continuous service is five years or more.

No TDS if service is below five years but the withdrawal amount is less than Rs 50,000.

TDS at 10 per cent if service is below five years, the withdrawal amount is Rs 50,000 or more, and PAN details are available.

A higher TDS rate may apply if PAN is not furnished.

Eligible members who submit Form 15G or Form 15H may avoid TDS, subject to applicable conditions.

It is important to note that TDS is not the final tax. Employees can claim credit for the tax deducted while filing their income tax return (ITR). If excess tax has been deducted, they may also be eligible for a refund after filing the return.

What about unemployment and partial withdrawals?

EPFO permits members to withdraw their full PF balance after remaining unemployed for two months. However, eligibility to withdraw the money does not automatically make the withdrawal tax-free. The five-year service rule continues to determine the tax treatment.

Partial PF withdrawals or advances taken for specified purposes such as housing, marriage, education or medical expenses are governed by separate EPFO provisions and are generally not treated in the same manner as a complete settlement of the PF account.

Employees should also remember that while PF interest is generally tax-free, recent tax changes have introduced taxation of interest earned on employee contributions exceeding prescribed limits.

Reporting PF withdrawals in ITR

If a PF withdrawal is taxable, the amount must be reported appropriately while filing the income tax return for the relevant financial year. Taxpayers should also ensure that any TDS deducted by EPFO is reflected and claimed in the return.

Maintaining updated Aadhaar and PAN details with the Universal Account Number (UAN) can help avoid delays and facilitate smooth processing of withdrawal requests.

All in all

The five-year continuous service threshold remains the key determinant of whether a PF withdrawal is tax-free or taxable. Employees who frequently switch jobs should ensure their PF accounts are transferred rather than withdrawn, as transferred service periods continue to count towards the five-year requirement.

According to EPFO guidelines and provisions under Sections 10(12) and 192A of the Income Tax Act, completing five years of continuous service is the simplest way to ensure that the accumulated PF corpus can be withdrawn without any tax liability or TDS concerns.