Planning to use algo trading? Key checks retail investors must make

Understand the strategy

Traders should first understand the basic logic of the strategy. “The investor should know whether the strategy is trend-following, mean-reversion, option-selling or option-buying, intraday, positional, hedged or unhedged,” says Chintan Singh Jaggi, co-founder, AlgoTest.

They should also check its trading frequency. “High-frequency trading can raise expenses significantly,” says Rajesh Ganesh, chief executive officer and founder, TripleInt Trading Systems.

Check the trading segment

The asset class in which the algo operates matters. “The trading segment affects liquidity, which in turn affects an algo’s performance,” says Ganesh.

Illiquidity can lead to higher slippage, non-execution of orders, execution at an unfavourable price, or inability to exit a trade because there is no counterparty order. “If the instrument is illiquid, the backtest may look good, but live execution can be very different because of slippage,” says Jaggi.

Slippage is the difference between the price at which the signal gets triggered and the price at which the order gets executed. It can reduce the trader’s actual return.

Review performance history

Traders should not rely heavily on an algo that is only one or two months old. “At least one year of backtest data should be available,” says Ramakrishnan Selvaraj, co-founder, catbots.tech.

Live performance data can provide additional comfort. Jaggi says it is ideal to have live performance results for at least six months to one year.

Live trading results should broadly match backtest results. “If it shows a much higher drawdown than backtests, that should raise a red flag,” says Ganesh.

A one-off large winning trade can distort an algo’s performance record. “Traders should assess returns after accounting for such outlier trades,” says Ganesh. A very large loss in a backtest should not be overlooked.

Test across market cycles

Many backtest reports present selective recent data that looks favourable. Traders should examine whether the strategy has been tested across different market conditions.

“The strategy’s data must be tested across multiple market cycles—bull, bear and sideways markets. This ensures returns are not based on an over-optimised, small, or short-term data sample,” says Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com.

Assess risk metrics

Prospective users should not focus only on returns. They should also examine the risks of the strategy, including the maximum loss it has sustained.

Ganesh says traders should factor in peak drawdown, or the maximum money the algo loses from peak to trough. Drawdown should be limited to 20 per cent or less. “Anything above that level becomes uncomfortable,” says Ganesh.

The duration of the drawdown also matters. If an algo remains in a drawdown phase for several months, the user may lose confidence and stop using it.

Traders should also check whether the drawdown was gradual or sudden. “Sudden drawdowns are harder for retail investors to handle psychologically,” says Jaggi.

Users should compare the expected drawdown with their own risk appetite. “A statistically sound strategy may not be suitable for a person who cannot emotionally handle the expected drawdown,” says Jaggi.

Many traders get attracted to algos that claim a high success rate. Some algos advertise a 90 per cent, or even 99 per cent, success rate. But a high success rate alone does not guarantee profit. “A system with a 99 per cent success rate can still lose money. If an algo earns only ₹1 on each winning trade and loses ₹100 on one losing trade, the net result can still be negative,” says Ganesh.

Jaggi says traders should check the number of trades, win rate, average profit per trade, average loss per trade, worst day, best day and monthly consistency.

Risk of ruin refers to the possibility that a trader’s entire capital may get exhausted. Traders should assess whether this can happen and the market conditions in which this risk can materialise.

Costs and capital required

The algo provider or broker should display backtest data net of all expenses, including the provider’s fee, brokerage and taxes. “A strategy that looks good before costs may not remain attractive after costs,” says Jaggi.

The brokerage platform can also determine whether the user makes a profit or loss. “The same trades may be profitable with a discount broker and generate a loss with a full-service broker,” says Selvaraj.

Traders should evaluate capital requirements carefully. Two factors matter. First, they should deploy only the minimum capital they are willing to write off completely. Second, they should check the worst-case loss the algo can generate. “The potential user can learn about it from the worst-case loss generated in backtesting or paper trading,” says Selvaraj.

Verify Sebi compliance

Algo strategies must be registered with stock exchanges. “Verify exchange registration before selecting an algo,” says Kumar. Third-party algo providers must operate in partnership with a registered broker.

If a provider operates as a black box, it must hold a valid Sebi research analyst licence. “Ensure that the provider has this licence,” says Kumar.

Understand tax treatment

Traders should understand the tax treatment before they start using algos. Intraday trading, where traders buy and sell shares on the same day without taking delivery, is classified as non-speculative business income, not capital gains. “Business income is taxed at normal slab rates,” says Rupali Singhania, founder, Areete Consultants.

Singhania says losses from a non-speculative business can be set off against income from any head other than salary income in the same year.

White- or black-box algo?

• In a white-box algo, the user knows the logic

• It is transparent

• But the logic can become widely known and vulnerable to attack

• In a black-box algo, the trading logic remains undisclosed

• Their advantage is professional design and management

• They retain uniqueness and protect intellectual property