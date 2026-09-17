Beyond Traditional Equity: Where REITs, InvITs and International Funds Fit

Once you have established a solid foundation of domestic equity index funds and safe debt, you might look for ways to upgrade your portfolio. This usually leads investors to 3 highly specialised products: real estate investment trusts ( REITs ), infrastructure investment trusts ( InvITs ) and international funds . However, these are not core portfolio products. These are satellite investments and using them incorrectly can severely complicate your taxes and expose you to hidden risks.

Demystifying the alternative assets

Before placing a single rupee into these products, you must understand exactly what engine is driving the return.

REITs

An REIT is a company that owns, operates or finances income-producing real estate. Instead of buying a tiny residential apartment and dealing with terrible tenants, you buy shares of an REIT on the stock market. The REIT pools your money with others to buy massive commercial assets such as grade-A office parks or shopping malls.

How it makes money: the corporate tenants pay rent, and the REIT is legally required to distribute the majority of that rental income back to you as dividends. You also benefit slightly if the property value increases over time.

InvITs

Think of InvITs as the government-contract equivalent of an REIT. Instead of office buildings, an InvIT owns critical infrastructure such as toll roads, power transmission lines or telecom towers.

How it makes money: every time a truck pays a toll on the highway or a utility company uses the power grid, the InvIT collects a fee. Like REITs, these pass their cash flow back to the unit holders on a regular basis.

International Funds

These are standard mutual funds, but instead of buying shares in domestic companies, they buy shares in foreign markets.

How it makes money: the returns are driven by 2 factors: the growth of the foreign companies (such as US tech giants or European pharmaceuticals), and the currency exchange rate. If the rupee depreciates against the dollar, the value of your international fund automatically increases in rupee terms, acting as a natural hedge against domestic inflation.

The trade-offs

You cannot treat these 3 products as interchangeable. They serve entirely different financial purposes and carry vastly different tax implications.

Yield vs. growth: REITs and InvITs are fundamentally yield products. You buy them for the steady, quarterly cash flow (dividends), not for massive, rapid capital appreciation. The underlying buildings and roads are already built; they will not double in value overnight. International funds, particularly those focused on US markets, are pure growth products. You buy them for long-term compounding, not for current income.

REITs and InvITs are fundamentally yield products. You buy them for the steady, quarterly cash flow (dividends), not for massive, rapid capital appreciation. The underlying buildings and roads are already built; they will not double in value overnight. International funds, particularly those focused on US markets, are pure growth products. You buy them for long-term compounding, not for current income. Volatility and liquidity: international funds are highly liquid but incredibly volatile, heavily influenced by global interest rates and geopolitical tensions. REITs and InvITs are traded on the stock exchange, but their trading volumes are significantly lower than standard stocks. In a market panic, finding a buyer for your InvIT units might be difficult without accepting a steep discount.

international funds are highly liquid but incredibly volatile, heavily influenced by global interest rates and geopolitical tensions. REITs and InvITs are traded on the stock exchange, but their trading volumes are significantly lower than standard stocks. In a market panic, finding a buyer for your InvIT units might be difficult without accepting a steep discount. The tax burden: this is where investors get trapped. International funds are currently taxed as debt funds in India, meaning any gains are added to your income and taxed at your marginal slab rate, stripping away the tax efficiency of domestic equity. REIT and InvIT taxation is notoriously complex; the distributions are split into interest, dividends and repayment of capital, each taxed differently depending on the specific structure of the trust.

Portfolio placement

These products belong in the periphery of your portfolio to solve specific problems.

Where they fit:

REITs and InvITs fit perfectly into the portfolio of a retiree or someone pursuing financial independence who needs a predictable, inflation-linked monthly income stream to pay bills, acting as a high-yield alternative to bank fixed deposits.

and fit perfectly into the portfolio of a retiree or someone pursuing financial independence who needs a predictable, inflation-linked monthly income stream to pay bills, acting as a high-yield alternative to bank fixed deposits. International funds fit into the portfolio of a young professional with a massive time horizon who wants exposure to global innovation (such as AI or advanced healthcare) that simply does not exist on the domestic stock exchange.

Where they fail (and common mistakes):

The most common mistake is the yield trap. An investor sees an InvIT offering an 8% dividend yield and sells their growth equity to buy it, completely ignoring that the InvIT's underlying asset (a toll road) has a limited concession period. After 20 years, the road goes back to the government, and the asset’s value drops to zero.

Another major mistake is over-diversification. Buying an international fund just to own 5% of the US market does not move the needle on your wealth; it only increases your tax filing headaches.

Your Action Checklist:

Cap the exposure: limit your combined exposure to alternative assets to a maximum of 10-15% of your total net worth.

limit your combined exposure to alternative assets to a maximum of 10-15% of your total net worth. Consult a tax professional: before buying an REIT or InvIT, verify how the specific trust’s payouts will be categorised under the current year's tax code to avoid a surprise tax bill in July.

before buying an REIT or InvIT, verify how the specific trust’s payouts will be categorised under the current year's tax code to avoid a surprise tax bill in July. Check the overlap: if you buy a global tech fund, verify that your domestic flexi-cap fund does not already own the exact same foreign stocks.

FAQs

How do REITs, InvITs and international funds differ from ordinary mutual funds?

Ordinary domestic mutual funds buy local stocks and bonds to grow your capital. International funds do the same, but across borders, introducing currency risk. REITs and InvITs are not mutual funds at all; they are trusts traded directly on the stock exchange that own physical, illiquid assets and exist primarily to distribute cash flow rather than accumulate growth.

What drives returns in each product type?

REIT returns are driven by corporate rental agreements and occupancy rates. InvIT returns are driven by infrastructure usage (such as highway traffic volumes) and regulated tariffs. International fund returns are driven by foreign corporate earnings and the fluctuating exchange rate between the rupee and the target country’s currency.

What risks should retail investors understand before buying?

For international funds, the primary risk is taxation and geopolitical instability. For REITs, the risk is a commercial real estate slump (such as a permanent shift to remote work leaving office parks empty). For InvITs, the risk is regulatory intervention, where a government suddenly changes toll rules or tariff structures, instantly destroying the trust’s expected cash flow.

How much exposure makes sense in a broader portfolio?

For 80% of retail investors, absolute zero exposure is perfectly fine; you can achieve all your financial goals using simple domestic equity and debt. If you choose to participate for diversification, keep alternative investments strictly capped between 10-15% of your total portfolio to ensure your core wealth-building engine remains untampered.