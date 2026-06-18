Preity Zinta leases Pali Hill apartment for nearly ₹1.5 cr over two years

Months after selling a redeveloped apartment in Pali Hill for ₹18.5 crore, actor and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta has returned to Mumbai's most sought-after celebrity neighbourhood as a tenant, leasing a 1,500-sq-ft apartment for nearly ₹1.5 crore over two years.

Zinta has taken a residential apartment on lease in Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill locality, with the total rental outgo estimated at around Rs 1.5 crore over a two-year period, according to property registration documents accessed through CRE Matrix.

The apartment is located in Art Veda Building on Pali Hill, Bandra (West), one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential micro-markets. The leave-and-license agreement was registered on May 27, 2026.

As per the agreement, Zinta will pay a monthly rent of Rs 6 lakh during the first year of the tenancy and Rs 6.5 lakh per month during the second year. The agreement is valid for 24 months from March 1, 2026, to February 29, 2028.

The total rental commitment over the lease tenure works out to Rs 1.5 crore, excluding other charges. The actor has also paid an interest-free refundable security deposit of Rs 27 lakh.

The leased residence measures 1,500 square feet and includes a 100-square-foot parking area.

The agreement includes a 15-month lock-in period for both parties, during which neither the licensor nor the licensee can terminate the arrangement without fulfilling the contractual obligations.

Preity Zinta, known for films such as Dil Se, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer-Zaara, is also co-owner of the IPL franchise Punjab Kings and has diversified business interests beyond the entertainment industry.

Preity Zinta is one of the co-owners of IPL franchise Punjab Kings, which she acquired in 2008 along with partners including Ness Wadia and Mohit Burman. Reports estimate she invested about ₹35 crore for her stake when the league was launched.Punjab Kings is now valued at about ₹1,195 crore, despite never winning an IPL title, highlighting the appreciation in franchise values across the league.

In March 2026, Zinta sold a redeveloped apartment in Mumbai's Pali Hill for ₹18.5 crore. The apartment had been allotted to her in 2025 following redevelopment of her earlier residential building, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

In November 2025, documents showed that she sold a 1,474 sq ft apartment on the 11th floor of the Rustomjee Parishram building for over Rs 14 crore.

Pali Hill continues to be one of India's most celebrity-dense residential enclaves.

Actor Ishaan Khatter purchased a luxury apartment in Pali Hill for ₹29.37 crore earlier this year, according to registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix. The apartment spans about 3,000 sq ft. Ishaan Khattar acquired a luxury apartment at Navroz Apartments in Bandra’s prime Pali Hill neighbourhood, under the Navroze Premises Co-operative Society. Kapil M Mahtani sold the property, and the transaction was registered on February 5, 2026. The apartment measures 2,989.05 sq ft in carpet area and comes with four parking spaces. As per the documents, Khattar paid ₹1.76 crore as stamp duty for the transaction.

In one of the biggest celebrity transactions in the locality, Kriti Sanon purchased a sea-facing duplex penthouse in Pali Hill's Supreme Prana project for ₹78.2 crore in August 2025.

Ranbir Kapoor reportedly leased out a luxury apartment in Pali Hill for about ₹11 lakh per month, highlighting the strong rental demand in the micro-market.

In a recent transaction, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband, Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene, sold their luxury apartment in Mumbai’s premium Juhu locality for ₹3.9 crore. In another transaction, popular comedian Bharti Singh has sold her apartment in Mumbai’s Goregaon West for ₹3.75 crore.