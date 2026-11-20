Prestige Estates Projects has launched Prestige Avon on Thanisandra Main Road in North Bengaluru, with prices starting at ₹1.73 crore for a 2 BHK apartment and a quoted base rate of ₹13,300–14,500 per sq ft.

The 3 BHK homes are priced from ₹2.30 crore, while the larger 3.5 BHK configuration with a maid's room starts at ₹2.78 crore, before additional charges.

Spread across approximately three acres, the project will comprise 260 apartments with a total saleable area of about 4 lakh sq ft. Prestige has estimated its gross development value (GDV) at ₹550 crore, according to its November 20 stock-exchange announcement.

Dividing the estimated GDV by the stated saleable area gives an indicative value of approximately ₹13,750 per sq ft.

The apartments range from approximately 1,306 sq ft to 2,160 sq ft and are being offered in 2 and 3 BHK configurations, including select layouts with dedicated home-office spaces. The developer in a statement said the project is aimed at buyers seeking flexible living arrangements that accommodate both work and personal requirements.

How does Avon compare with Prestige's earlier Bengaluru launches?

The indicative base rate of ₹13,300–14,500 per sq ft places Avon in a similar price bracket to some of Prestige's recent residential developments in Bengaluru.

For instance, Housing.com lists an average price of approximately ₹14,990 per sq ft for Prestige Somerville in Whitefield, which was launched in April 2024. The project offers 2, 3, 3.5 and 4 BHK apartments, with sizes ranging from 1,203 sq ft to 3,543 sq ft.

Prestige Pine Forest, another Whitefield project launched in September 2024, has an average listed price of around ₹13,910 per sq ft, according to the property portal. The project offers larger 3 and 4 BHK apartments and penthouses.

Prestige Camden Gardens, located in the North Bengaluru region, has an average listed price of approximately ₹15,590 per sq ft on Housing.com. Launched in May 2024, it offers 3 and 4 BHK apartments.

North Bengaluru remains a key residential market

Prestige Avon is located on Thanisandra Main Road, with connectivity to the Outer Ring Road and Kempegowda International Airport. The developer is positioning the project around the area's growing residential, commercial and social infrastructure.

Thanisandra has attracted residential development due to its proximity to employment hubs, including Manyata Tech Park, and its access to North Bengaluru's transport corridors. The location has also seen the launch of premium apartment projects catering to buyers seeking larger homes.

Prestige's recent launches in the city include Prestige Camden Gardens, Prestige Pine Forest and Prestige Somerville. Its Q4 FY24 investor presentation listed Somerville as a Bengaluru residential launch with 306 units. The company's Q4 FY25 investor presentation also listed Camden Gardens and Pine Forest among its Bengaluru residential launches.

As of September 2026, Prestige Group said it had delivered 323 projects spanning 221 million sq ft and had a pipeline of 140 projects across 240 million sq ft.

Key details of the project:

Spread across approximately 3 acres, Prestige Avon comprises 260 apartments

The project has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of approximately ₹5,500 million.

Offering a selection of 2 and 3 BHK residences, Prestige Avon also features home offices in select layouts

Apartment sizes range from approximately 1,306 sq. ft. to 2,160 sq. ft.

"Prestige Avon is designed for homebuyers looking for a well-connected address combined with thoughtfully planned homes and contemporary lifestyle amenities. Thanisandra has emerged as one of North Bengaluru’s key residential corridors, benefiting from strong connectivity and the continued development of the region. With its carefully planned residences, including select layouts with dedicated home-office spaces, Prestige Avon responds to the changing expectations of today’s urban homebuyer," said Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group.